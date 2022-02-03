Pokemon Legends Arceus Unown Locations Guide

To help you out with finding all of the Unown collectibles in Pokemon Legends Arceus, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the exact location of all 28 Unown in the game.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Unown Locations

Pokemon Legends Arceus continues the franchise tradition of hiding 28 Unown collectibles around the Pokemon world for players to find.

Each Unown represents a different letter from the English alphabet. And on top of that, two Unown represent the exclamation symbol and question mark respectively.

So in total, you have 28 of these Unown to find. Finding all 28 Unown will grant you a completed Pokedex entry for the Unown Pokemon.

Where to Find All Unown in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Before you go out looking for the Unown, note that you need to first play through the main story until you have access to Basculegion and Braviary. These Pokemon will allow you to reach the areas where these Unown are hidden.

Unown A Location

Unown A is located in the Crimson Mirelands. Head over to the settlement of the Diamond Clan and look for a tent in the location shown in the map image below.

The Unown will be sitting on top of the tent.

Unown B Location

Unown B is located in the Cobalt Coastlands. Make your way over to the Firespit Island and get on your Braviary. Fly towards the volcano and then loop around it (clockwise), directing yourself towards the Alpha Ninetails.

You’ll then see a path leading into the volcano. Drop down onto the path and look towards the Volcano to find Unown B. Use a Wing Ball to catch it.

Unown C Location

Unown C is located in the Coronet Highlands. Travel to the Celestica Ruins and search for two broken pillars in that area (see map image).

You’ll find Unown C sitting on top of one of these pillars.

Unown D Location

Unown D is located in the Crimson Mirelands. You spawn in from the initial camp when you come into the area, head towards the north until you find an abandoned campfire. Unown D will be sitting on a tree stump in this campfire.

Unown E Location

Unown E is located in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Head towards the small island in the northeast corner of the region, and you’ll find Unown E sitting in a tree on the island.

Unown F Location

Unown F is located in the Coronet Highlands. Head to the Ancient Quarry and climb up the mountain marked in the map image below to find Unown F.

Unown G Location

Unown G is located in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Travel to the Obsidian Falls and look under the rock just above the waterfall in that location. You’ll find Unown G stuck under the rock.

Unown H Location

Unown H is located in the Jubilife Village. Head to the entrance of the village and look at the welcome sign above the gate to spot Unown H.

Unown I Location

Unown I is located in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Travel to Lake Verity and look behind the boulder present on the island in the lake’s center to find Unown I.

Unown J Location

Unown J is located in the Coronet Highlands. Travel to the Ancient Quarry and go inside the tunnel marked in the map image below.

You’ll find Unown J inside this tunnel, stuck high up on a wall.

Unown K Location

Unown K is located in the Crimson Mirelands. Travel to the Shrouded Ruins and head to the area marked in the map image below.

You’ll find a stone tower with Unown K resting on top here.

Unown L Location

Unown L is located in the Coronet Highlands. First, go inside the Wayward Cave, which is to the east of Wayward Wood. Once inside, use a Pokemon to break the blockade, and you’ll find Unown L.

Unown M Location

Unown M is located in the Crimson Mirelands. Head towards the south from the Sludge Mound until you reach the point marked in the map image below.

You’ll find Unown M there sitting on top of a log.

Unown N Location

Unown N is located in the Cobalt Coastlands. Head over to the island marked in the map image below and look for a tall rock structure in the water to the east of it.

Unown N will be found stuck onto this rock.

Unown O Location

Unown O is located in the Alabaster Icelands. Go inside the ice cave marked on the map image below and look at the ceiling part near the pillars there to find Unown O.

Unown P Location

Unown P is located in the Coronet Highlands. Travel to the Fabled Spring, and you’ll find a flowerbed in the location marked in the map image below.

Unown P will be hidden amongst these flowers.

Unown Q Location

Unown Q is located in the Cobalt Coastlands. Make your way over to the location marked in the map image below, and you’ll find an entrance to a cave there.

Outside the entrance, you’ll see two trees. Unown Q is resting on the tree to the left of the cave entrance.

Unown R Location

Unown R is located in the Cobalt Coastlands. You’ll find it sitting on top of the cliff, located right before Lunker’s Lair.

Unown S Location

Unown S is located in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Head over to the Tidewater Dam and search near the wood present in the area marked in the map image below.

You’ll find Unown S on top of some wood next to a rock.

Unown T Location

Unown T is located in the Alabaster Icelands. Travel to Avalugg’s Legacy and look towards the northeast. You’ll spot Unown T resting on top of an ice pillar.

Unown U Location

Unown U is located in Alabaster Icelands. Travel to Heart’s Crag and head east from there until you reach the waterfall. You’ll find Unown U sitting on top of the head of the statue, which is present on top of the waterfall.

Unown V Location

Unown V is located in the Crimson Mirelands. Travel to Scarlet Bog and look for a Y-shaped tree in the area marked on the map image below.

You’ll find Unown V hanging from this tree.

Unown W Location

Unown W is located in the Jubilife Village. Climb your way up the Galaxy Hall building and look at the Magikarp statue. You’ll spot Unown W stuck to the eye of the Magikarp statue.

Unown X Location

Unown X is located in the Obsidian Fieldlands. First, head over to the Grandtree Arena and go to the spot marked on the map image below.

Once there, you’ll find Unown X sitting on top of a branch.

Unown Y Location

Unown Y is located in the Alabaster Icelands. Head over to the Icebound Falls and go to the spot marked on the map image below.

You’ll find Unown Y on top of the frozen waterfall at this spot.

Unown Z Location

Unown Z is located in the Cobalt Coastlands. Travel to Deadwood Hunt and look for a ship at the spot marked in the map image below.

You’ll find Unown Z stuck to the pole in the middle of the ship.

Unown ! Location

Unown ! is located in the Alabaster Icelands. Travel to the Snowfall Hot Springs and go to the spot marked in the map image below.

You’ll find Unown ! on top of one of the trees there.

Unown ? Location

Unown ? is located in the Jubilife Village. Look around the backside of your own house, and you’ll find Unown ? hanging from the laundry line.