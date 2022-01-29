Pokemon Legends Arceus Type Effectiveness Chart

If you want to always have the upper hand on your opponents in Pokemon Legends Arceus, knowing the right counters to their Pokemon is very crucial. To help you out with that, this guide will walk you through all the details you need to know to figure out Type Effectiveness in Pokemon Legends Arceus and provide you with a Type Chart to aid in team selection.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Type Weakness Chart

There are 18 different Elemental Types in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Each Pokemon in the game has one or more Elemental Types.

Each Elemental Type has its own strengths and weaknesses. It can be either weak, strong, or completely neutral against another Elemental Type. Learning about these elemental interactions is a very important part of the core gameplay of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Type Chart

In the chart below, we’ll be diving into the strengths and weaknesses of all 18 Elemental Types in Pokemon Legends Arceus. This will help you create the best team of Pokemon to take down any opponent you’ll face in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

What are Bug-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Bug-Type Pokemon are Weak against Flying, Rock, and Fire Type Pokemon. On the other hand, they are Strong against Fighting, Ground, and Grass-type Pokemon.

The table below shows which Pokemon Bug-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Gallade Magmortar Garchomp Heatran Heracross Yanmega Hippowdon Togekiss Hisuian Decidueye Tornadus Therian Leafeon Gyarados Lucario Hisuian Arcanine Machamp Probopass Mamoswine Enamorus Therian Roserade Crobat Shaymin Land Tornadus Sneasler Flareon Steelix Hisuian Typhlosion Tangrowth Enamorus Torterra Thundurus Therian Ursaluna Thundurus

What are Dark-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Dark-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Bug, and Fairy Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Ghost and Dark Types and Immune to Psychic Types.

This table shows which Pokemon Dark-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Alakazam Enamorus Azelf Enamorus Therian Hisuian Samurott Heracross Cresselia Hisuian Decidueye Bronzong Infernape Giratina Altered Kleavor Darkrai Lucario Gengar Machamp Hisuian Braviary Scizor Giratina Origin Scyther Espeon Sneasler Drapion Sylveon Basculegion Togekiss Dusknoir Yanmega

What are Dragon-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Dragon-type Pokemon are Weak against Ice, Dragon, and Fairy Type Pokemon. On the other hand, they are Strong against Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Dragon types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Electivire Dialga Hisuian Arcanine Enamorus Hisuian Decidueye Enamorus Therian Gyarados Garchomp Leafeon Gardevoir Empoleon Giratina Altered Basculegion Giratina Origin Infernape Glaceon Luxray Hisuian Avalugg Heatran Hisuian Goodra Hisuian Typhlosion Mamoswine Flareon Origin Dialga Jolteon Sylveon Hisuian Samurott Togekiss Magmortar Weavile

What are Electric-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Electric-type Pokemon are Weak against Ground Type Pokemon. However, they are strong against Flying, Steel, and Electric Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Electric types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Dialga Garchomp Tornadus Hippowdon Heatran Mamoswine Shaymin Sky Rhyperior Hisuian Goodra Torterra Origin Dialga Ursaluna

What are Fairy-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Fairy-type Pokemon are Weak against Poison and Steel Type Pokemon. However, they are strong against Fighting, Bug and Dark Type Pokemon, and Immune to Dragon Types.

This table shows which Pokemon Fairy-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Umbreon Bronzong Palkia Crobat Origin Palkia Empoleon Hisuian Samurott Gengar Giratina Origin Heatran Giratina Altered Magnezone Garchomp Probopass Infernape Roserade Hisuian Decidueye Steelix Darkrai Tentacruel

What are Fighting-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Fighting-type Pokemon are Weak against Flying, Psychic, and Fairy Type Pokemon. They are strong against Rock, Bug, and Dark Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Fighting-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Darkrai Landorus Therian Drapion Tornadus Therian Heracross Thundurus Therian Hisuian Arcanine Shaymin Sky Hisuian Avalugg Azelf Hisuian Samurott Landorus Kleavor Enamorus Overqwil Thundurus Probopass Mesprit Rhyperior Cresselia Scizor Enamorus Therian Umbreon Uxie Weavile Tornadus

What are Fire-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Fire-type Pokemon are Weak against Ground, Rock, and Water Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Fairy Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Fire-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Magmortar Basculegion Heatran Garchomp Hisuian Decidueye Gliscor Flareon Golduck Enamorus Therian Gyarados Infernape Hippowdon Magnezone Hisuian Samurott Hisuian Goodra Landorus Shaymin Sky Landorus Therian Shaymin Land Manaphy Origin Dialga Origin Palkia Dialga Palkia Togekiss Rhyperior Hisuian Typhlosion Tentacruel Enamorus Ursaluna Tangrowth Vaporeon

What are Flying-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Flying-type Pokemon are Weak against Rock, Electric, and Ice Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Fighting, Bug, and Grass Type Pokemon, and Immune to Ground Types.

This table shows which Pokemon Flying-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Shaymin Land Electivire Infernape Glaceon Garchomp Hisuian Arcanine Lucario Hisuian Avalugg Tangrowth Jolteon Torterra Luxray Landorus Magnezone Hisuian Decidueye Probopass Landorus Therian Thundurus Shaymin Sky Thundurus Therian Ursaluna Walrein Hippowdon Weavile

What are Ghost-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Ghost-type Pokemon are Weak against Ghost and Dark Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Poison and Bug Type Pokemon and Immune to Normal and Fighting types.

This table shows which Pokemon Ghost-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Blissey Basculegion Ursaluna Darkrai Infernape Dusknoir Regigigas Giratina Altered Arceus Giratina Origin Crobat Hisuian Samurrot Snorlax Hisuian Typhlosion Lucario Honchkrow Porygon-Z Umbreon Hisuian Decidueye Weavile

What are Grass-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Grass-type Pokemon are Weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Grass-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Basculegion Flareon Electivire Togekiss Empoleon Hisuian Typhlosion Garchomp Enamorus Golduck Kleavor Hippowdon Sneasler Hisuian Decidueye Glaceon Hisuian Samurott Yanmega Jolteon Weavile Leafeon Hisuian Braviary Luxray Ninetales Magnezone Magmortar Manaphy Enamorus Therian Origin Palkia Tornadus Palkia Heatran Rhyperior Crobat Shaymin Land Tornadus Therian Steelix Honchkrow Tangrowth Infernape Torterra Overqwil Ursaluna Hisuian Arcanine Vaporeon Hisuian Avalugg

What are Ground-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Ground-type Pokemon are Weak Against Water, Grass, and Ice Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Poison and Rock Type Pokemon and Immune to Electric types.

This table shows which Pokemon Ground-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Crobat Shaymin Land Drapion Leafeon Electivire Manaphy Gengar Torterra Hisuian Arcanine Shaymin Sky Jolteon Walrein Kleavor Vaporeon Luxray Mamoswine Magnezone Gyarados Overqwil Basculegion Probopass Empoleon Rhyperior Tangrowth Sneasler Hisuian Samurott Thundurus Palkia Thundurus Therian Origin Palkia

What are Ice-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Ice-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Ice Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Ice-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Mamoswine Bronzong Glaceon Dialga Walrein Empoleon Weavile Flareon

What are Normal-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Normal-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting Type Pokemon. They are not Strong against any other Type of Pokemon but they are Immune to Ghost types.

Strong Against Weak Against Basculegion Gallade Dusknoir Sneasler Gengar Heracross Giratina Altered Hisuian Decidueye Giratina Origin Infernape Hisuian Typhlosion Lucario Hisuian Zoroark Machamp

What are Poison-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Poison-type Pokemon are Weak against Ground and Psychic Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Poison-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Sneasler Alakazam Tangrowth Azelf Machamp Bronzong Enamorus Cresselia Leafeon Espeon Shaymin Land Garchomp Yanmega Gliscor Sylveon Hippowdon Overqwil Hisuian Braviary Enamorus Therian Landorus Shaymin Sky Landorus Therian Lucario Mamoswine Crobat Mesprit Hisuian Decidueye Rhyperior Roserade Steelix Infernape Ursaluna Togekiss Uxie Tentacruel Wyrdeer

What are Psychic-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Psychic-type Pokemon are Weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark Type Pokemon. They are strong against Fighting and Psychic Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Psychic-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Alakazam Gengar Azelf Hisuian Typhlosion Bronzong Scyther Cresselia Giratina Origin Espeon Umbreon Gallade Overqwil Gardevoir Weavile Hisuian Braviary Honchkrow Hisuian Decidueye Hisuian Samurott Infernape Basculegion Lucario Dusknoir Machamp Kleavor Mespir Darkrai Sneasler Hisuian Zoroark Uxie Giratina Altered Wyrdeer Yanmega

What are Rock-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Rock-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Normal, Flying, Poison, and Fire Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Rock-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Porygon-Z Basculegion Arceus Dialga Magmortar Empoleon Hisuian Zoroark Gallade Enamorus Garchomp Yanmega Hippowdon Hisuian Typhlosion Hisuian Decidueye Tornadus Therian Hisuian Goodra Flareon Hisuian Samurott Overqwil Leafeon Lickilicky Lucario Hisuian Arcanine Magnezone Crobat MAmoswine Enamorus Therian Manaphy Tornadus Origin Dialga Thundurus Origin Palkia Regigigas Palkia Hisuian Braviary Probopass Togekiss Rhyperior Thundurus Therian Shaymin Land Ninetales Steelix Snorlax Tangrowth Porygon2 Torterra Wyrdeer Vaporeon Blissey Walrein

What are Steel-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Steel-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Ground, and Fire Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon and Fairy Type Pokemon and Immune to Poison types.

This table shows which Pokemon Steel-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against Palkia Flareon Girantina Altered Hippowdon Dialga Hisuian Typhlosion Girantina Origin Infernape Origin Palkia Machamp Arceus Magmortar Origin Dialga Ninetales Regigigas Rapidash

What are Water-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Water-type Pokemon are Weak against Grass and Electric Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Water types are strong and weak against.