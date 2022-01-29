Pokemon Legends Arceus Type Effectiveness Chart

If you want to always have the upper hand on your opponents in Pokemon Legends Arceus, knowing the right counters to their Pokemon is very crucial. To help you out with that, this guide will walk you through all the details you need to know to figure out Type Effectiveness in Pokemon Legends Arceus and provide you with a Type Chart to aid in team selection.
Pokemon Legends Arceus Type Weakness Chart
There are 18 different Elemental Types in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Each Pokemon in the game has one or more Elemental Types.
- Bug
- Dark
- Dragon
- Electric
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Fire
- Flying
- Ghost
- Grass
- Ground
- Ice
- Normal
- Poison
- Psychic
- Rock
- Steel
- Water
Each Elemental Type has its own strengths and weaknesses. It can be either weak, strong, or completely neutral against another Elemental Type. Learning about these elemental interactions is a very important part of the core gameplay of Pokemon Legends Arceus.
Pokemon Legends Arceus Type Chart
In the chart below, we’ll be diving into the strengths and weaknesses of all 18 Elemental Types in Pokemon Legends Arceus. This will help you create the best team of Pokemon to take down any opponent you’ll face in Pokemon Legends Arceus.
What are Bug-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Bug-Type Pokemon are Weak against Flying, Rock, and Fire Type Pokemon. On the other hand, they are Strong against Fighting, Ground, and Grass-type Pokemon.
The table below shows which Pokemon Bug-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Gallade
|Magmortar
|Garchomp
|Heatran
|Heracross
|Yanmega
|Hippowdon
|Togekiss
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Tornadus Therian
|Leafeon
|Gyarados
|Lucario
|Hisuian Arcanine
|Machamp
|Probopass
|Mamoswine
|Enamorus Therian
|Roserade
|Crobat
|Shaymin Land
|Tornadus
|Sneasler
|Flareon
|Steelix
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Tangrowth
|Enamorus
|Torterra
|Thundurus Therian
|Ursaluna
|Thundurus
What are Dark-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Dark-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Bug, and Fairy Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Ghost and Dark Types and Immune to Psychic Types.
This table shows which Pokemon Dark-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Alakazam
|Enamorus
|Azelf
|Enamorus Therian
|Hisuian Samurott
|Heracross
|Cresselia
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Bronzong
|Infernape
|Giratina Altered
|Kleavor
|Darkrai
|Lucario
|Gengar
|Machamp
|Hisuian Braviary
|Scizor
|Giratina Origin
|Scyther
|Espeon
|Sneasler
|Drapion
|Sylveon
|Basculegion
|Togekiss
|Dusknoir
|Yanmega
What are Dragon-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Dragon-type Pokemon are Weak against Ice, Dragon, and Fairy Type Pokemon. On the other hand, they are Strong against Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric Type Pokemon.
This table shows which Pokemon Dragon types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Electivire
|Dialga
|Hisuian Arcanine
|Enamorus
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Enamorus Therian
|Gyarados
|Garchomp
|Leafeon
|Gardevoir
|Empoleon
|Giratina Altered
|Basculegion
|Giratina Origin
|Infernape
|Glaceon
|Luxray
|Hisuian Avalugg
|Heatran
|Hisuian Goodra
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Mamoswine
|Flareon
|Origin Dialga
|Jolteon
|Sylveon
|Hisuian Samurott
|Togekiss
|Magmortar
|Weavile
What are Electric-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Electric-type Pokemon are Weak against Ground Type Pokemon. However, they are strong against Flying, Steel, and Electric Type Pokemon.
This table shows which Pokemon Electric types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Dialga
|Garchomp
|Tornadus
|Hippowdon
|Heatran
|Mamoswine
|Shaymin Sky
|Rhyperior
|Hisuian Goodra
|Torterra
|Origin Dialga
|Ursaluna
What are Fairy-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Fairy-type Pokemon are Weak against Poison and Steel Type Pokemon. However, they are strong against Fighting, Bug and Dark Type Pokemon, and Immune to Dragon Types.
This table shows which Pokemon Fairy-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Umbreon
|Bronzong
|Palkia
|Crobat
|Origin Palkia
|Empoleon
|Hisuian Samurott
|Gengar
|Giratina Origin
|Heatran
|Giratina Altered
|Magnezone
|Garchomp
|Probopass
|Infernape
|Roserade
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Steelix
|Darkrai
|Tentacruel
What are Fighting-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Fighting-type Pokemon are Weak against Flying, Psychic, and Fairy Type Pokemon. They are strong against Rock, Bug, and Dark Type Pokemon.
This table shows which Pokemon Fighting-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Darkrai
|Landorus Therian
|Drapion
|Tornadus Therian
|Heracross
|Thundurus Therian
|Hisuian Arcanine
|Shaymin Sky
|Hisuian Avalugg
|Azelf
|Hisuian Samurott
|Landorus
|Kleavor
|Enamorus
|Overqwil
|Thundurus
|Probopass
|Mesprit
|Rhyperior
|Cresselia
|Scizor
|Enamorus Therian
|Umbreon
|Uxie
|Weavile
|Tornadus
What are Fire-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Fire-type Pokemon are Weak against Ground, Rock, and Water Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Fairy Type Pokemon.
This table shows which Pokemon Fire-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Magmortar
|Basculegion
|Heatran
|Garchomp
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Gliscor
|Flareon
|Golduck
|Enamorus Therian
|Gyarados
|Infernape
|Hippowdon
|Magnezone
|Hisuian Samurott
|Hisuian Goodra
|Landorus
|Shaymin Sky
|Landorus Therian
|Shaymin Land
|Manaphy
|Origin Dialga
|Origin Palkia
|Dialga
|Palkia
|Togekiss
|Rhyperior
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Tentacruel
|Enamorus
|Ursaluna
|Tangrowth
|Vaporeon
What are Flying-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Flying-type Pokemon are Weak against Rock, Electric, and Ice Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Fighting, Bug, and Grass Type Pokemon, and Immune to Ground Types.
This table shows which Pokemon Flying-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Shaymin Land
|Electivire
|Infernape
|Glaceon
|Garchomp
|Hisuian Arcanine
|Lucario
|Hisuian Avalugg
|Tangrowth
|Jolteon
|Torterra
|Luxray
|Landorus
|Magnezone
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Probopass
|Landorus Therian
|Thundurus
|Shaymin Sky
|Thundurus Therian
|Ursaluna
|Walrein
|Hippowdon
|Weavile
What are Ghost-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Ghost-type Pokemon are Weak against Ghost and Dark Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Poison and Bug Type Pokemon and Immune to Normal and Fighting types.
This table shows which Pokemon Ghost-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Blissey
|Basculegion
|Ursaluna
|Darkrai
|Infernape
|Dusknoir
|Regigigas
|Giratina Altered
|Arceus
|Giratina Origin
|Crobat
|Hisuian Samurrot
|Snorlax
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Lucario
|Honchkrow
|Porygon-Z
|Umbreon
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Weavile
What are Grass-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Grass-type Pokemon are Weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric Type Pokemon.
This table shows which Pokemon Grass-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Basculegion
|Flareon
|Electivire
|Togekiss
|Empoleon
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Garchomp
|Enamorus
|Golduck
|Kleavor
|Hippowdon
|Sneasler
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Glaceon
|Hisuian Samurott
|Yanmega
|Jolteon
|Weavile
|Leafeon
|Hisuian Braviary
|Luxray
|Ninetales
|Magnezone
|Magmortar
|Manaphy
|Enamorus Therian
|Origin Palkia
|Tornadus
|Palkia
|Heatran
|Rhyperior
|Crobat
|Shaymin Land
|Tornadus Therian
|Steelix
|Honchkrow
|Tangrowth
|Infernape
|Torterra
|Overqwil
|Ursaluna
|Hisuian Arcanine
|Vaporeon
|Hisuian Avalugg
What are Ground-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Ground-type Pokemon are Weak Against Water, Grass, and Ice Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Poison and Rock Type Pokemon and Immune to Electric types.
This table shows which Pokemon Ground-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Crobat
|Shaymin Land
|Drapion
|Leafeon
|Electivire
|Manaphy
|Gengar
|Torterra
|Hisuian Arcanine
|Shaymin Sky
|Jolteon
|Walrein
|Kleavor
|Vaporeon
|Luxray
|Mamoswine
|Magnezone
|Gyarados
|Overqwil
|Basculegion
|Probopass
|Empoleon
|Rhyperior
|Tangrowth
|Sneasler
|Hisuian Samurott
|Thundurus
|Palkia
|Thundurus Therian
|Origin Palkia
What are Ice-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Ice-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Ice Type Pokemon.
This table shows which Pokemon Ice-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Mamoswine
|Bronzong
|Glaceon
|Dialga
|Walrein
|Empoleon
|Weavile
|Flareon
What are Normal-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Normal-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting Type Pokemon. They are not Strong against any other Type of Pokemon but they are Immune to Ghost types.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Basculegion
|Gallade
|Dusknoir
|Sneasler
|Gengar
|Heracross
|Giratina Altered
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Giratina Origin
|Infernape
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Lucario
|Hisuian Zoroark
|Machamp
What are Poison-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Poison-type Pokemon are Weak against Ground and Psychic Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy Type Pokemon.
This table shows which Pokemon Poison-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Sneasler
|Alakazam
|Tangrowth
|Azelf
|Machamp
|Bronzong
|Enamorus
|Cresselia
|Leafeon
|Espeon
|Shaymin Land
|Garchomp
|Yanmega
|Gliscor
|Sylveon
|Hippowdon
|Overqwil
|Hisuian Braviary
|Enamorus Therian
|Landorus
|Shaymin Sky
|Landorus Therian
|Lucario
|Mamoswine
|Crobat
|Mesprit
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Rhyperior
|Roserade
|Steelix
|Infernape
|Ursaluna
|Togekiss
|Uxie
|Tentacruel
|Wyrdeer
What are Psychic-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Psychic-type Pokemon are Weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark Type Pokemon. They are strong against Fighting and Psychic Type Pokemon.
This table shows which Pokemon Psychic-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Alakazam
|Gengar
|Azelf
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Bronzong
|Scyther
|Cresselia
|Giratina Origin
|Espeon
|Umbreon
|Gallade
|Overqwil
|Gardevoir
|Weavile
|Hisuian Braviary
|Honchkrow
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Hisuian Samurott
|Infernape
|Basculegion
|Lucario
|Dusknoir
|Machamp
|Kleavor
|Mespir
|Darkrai
|Sneasler
|Hisuian Zoroark
|Uxie
|Giratina Altered
|Wyrdeer
|Yanmega
What are Rock-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Rock-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Normal, Flying, Poison, and Fire Type Pokemon.
This table shows which Pokemon Rock-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Porygon-Z
|Basculegion
|Arceus
|Dialga
|Magmortar
|Empoleon
|Hisuian Zoroark
|Gallade
|Enamorus
|Garchomp
|Yanmega
|Hippowdon
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Tornadus Therian
|Hisuian Goodra
|Flareon
|Hisuian Samurott
|Overqwil
|Leafeon
|Lickilicky
|Lucario
|Hisuian Arcanine
|Magnezone
|Crobat
|MAmoswine
|Enamorus Therian
|Manaphy
|Tornadus
|Origin Dialga
|Thundurus
|Origin Palkia
|Regigigas
|Palkia
|Hisuian Braviary
|Probopass
|Togekiss
|Rhyperior
|Thundurus Therian
|Shaymin Land
|Ninetales
|Steelix
|Snorlax
|Tangrowth
|Porygon2
|Torterra
|Wyrdeer
|Vaporeon
|Blissey
|Walrein
What are Steel-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Steel-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Ground, and Fire Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon and Fairy Type Pokemon and Immune to Poison types.
This table shows which Pokemon Steel-types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Palkia
|Flareon
|Girantina Altered
|Hippowdon
|Dialga
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Girantina Origin
|Infernape
|Origin Palkia
|Machamp
|Arceus
|Magmortar
|Origin Dialga
|Ninetales
|Regigigas
|Rapidash
What are Water-type Pokemon Weak Against?
Water-type Pokemon are Weak against Grass and Electric Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice Type Pokemon.
This table shows which Pokemon Water types are strong and weak against.
|Strong Against
|Weak Against
|Heatran
|Electivire
|Hisuian Goodra
|Hisuian Decidueye
|Hisuian Arcanine
|Jolteon
|Magmortar
|Leafon
|Infernape
|Luxray
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Roserade
|Palkia
|Shaymin Land
|Dialga
|Shaymin Sky
|Manaphy
|Tangrowth
|Origin Dialga
|Thundurus
|Origin Palkia
|Thundurus Therian
|Gyarados
|Torterra