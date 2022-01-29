Pokemon Legends Arceus Type Effectiveness Chart

If you want to always have the upper hand on your opponents in Pokemon Legends Arceus, knowing the right counters to their Pokemon is very crucial. To help you out with that, this guide will walk you through all the details you need to know to figure out Type Effectiveness in Pokemon Legends Arceus and provide you with a Type Chart to aid in team selection.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Type Weakness Chart

There are 18 different Elemental Types in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Each Pokemon in the game has one or more Elemental Types.

Each Elemental Type has its own strengths and weaknesses. It can be either weak, strong, or completely neutral against another Elemental Type. Learning about these elemental interactions is a very important part of the core gameplay of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Type Chart

In the chart below, we’ll be diving into the strengths and weaknesses of all 18 Elemental Types in Pokemon Legends Arceus. This will help you create the best team of Pokemon to take down any opponent you’ll face in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

What are Bug-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Bug-Type Pokemon are Weak against Flying, Rock, and Fire Type Pokemon. On the other hand, they are Strong against Fighting, Ground, and Grass-type Pokemon.

The table below shows which Pokemon Bug-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Gallade Magmortar
Garchomp Heatran
Heracross Yanmega
Hippowdon Togekiss
Hisuian Decidueye Tornadus Therian
Leafeon Gyarados
Lucario Hisuian Arcanine
Machamp Probopass
Mamoswine Enamorus Therian
Roserade Crobat
Shaymin Land Tornadus
Sneasler Flareon
Steelix Hisuian Typhlosion
Tangrowth Enamorus
Torterra Thundurus Therian
Ursaluna Thundurus

What are Dark-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Dark-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Bug, and Fairy Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Ghost and Dark Types and Immune to Psychic Types.

This table shows which Pokemon Dark-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Alakazam Enamorus
Azelf Enamorus Therian
Hisuian Samurott Heracross
Cresselia Hisuian Decidueye
Bronzong Infernape
Giratina Altered Kleavor
Darkrai Lucario
Gengar Machamp
Hisuian Braviary Scizor
Giratina Origin Scyther
Espeon Sneasler
Drapion Sylveon
Basculegion Togekiss
Dusknoir Yanmega

What are Dragon-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Dragon-type Pokemon are Weak against Ice, Dragon, and Fairy Type Pokemon. On the other hand, they are Strong against Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Dragon types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Electivire Dialga
Hisuian Arcanine Enamorus
Hisuian Decidueye Enamorus Therian
Gyarados Garchomp
Leafeon Gardevoir
Empoleon Giratina Altered
Basculegion Giratina Origin
Infernape Glaceon
Luxray Hisuian Avalugg
Heatran Hisuian Goodra
Hisuian Typhlosion Mamoswine
Flareon Origin Dialga
Jolteon Sylveon
Hisuian Samurott Togekiss
Magmortar Weavile

What are Electric-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Electric-type Pokemon are Weak against Ground Type Pokemon. However, they are strong against Flying, Steel, and Electric Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Electric types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Dialga Garchomp
Tornadus Hippowdon
Heatran Mamoswine
Shaymin Sky Rhyperior
Hisuian Goodra Torterra
Origin Dialga Ursaluna

What are Fairy-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Fairy-type Pokemon are Weak against Poison and Steel Type Pokemon. However, they are strong against Fighting, Bug and Dark Type Pokemon, and Immune to Dragon Types.

This table shows which Pokemon Fairy-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Umbreon Bronzong
Palkia Crobat
Origin Palkia Empoleon
Hisuian Samurott Gengar
Giratina Origin Heatran
Giratina Altered Magnezone
Garchomp Probopass
Infernape Roserade
Hisuian Decidueye Steelix
Darkrai Tentacruel

What are Fighting-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Fighting-type Pokemon are Weak against Flying, Psychic, and Fairy Type Pokemon. They are strong against Rock, Bug, and Dark Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Fighting-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Darkrai Landorus Therian
Drapion Tornadus Therian
Heracross Thundurus Therian
Hisuian Arcanine Shaymin Sky
Hisuian Avalugg Azelf
Hisuian Samurott Landorus
Kleavor Enamorus
Overqwil Thundurus
Probopass Mesprit
Rhyperior Cresselia
Scizor Enamorus Therian
Umbreon Uxie
Weavile Tornadus

What are Fire-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Fire-type Pokemon are Weak against Ground, Rock, and Water Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Fairy Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Fire-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Magmortar Basculegion
Heatran Garchomp
Hisuian Decidueye Gliscor
Flareon Golduck
Enamorus Therian Gyarados
Infernape Hippowdon
Magnezone Hisuian Samurott
Hisuian Goodra Landorus
Shaymin Sky Landorus Therian
Shaymin Land Manaphy
Origin Dialga Origin Palkia
Dialga Palkia
Togekiss Rhyperior
Hisuian Typhlosion Tentacruel
Enamorus Ursaluna
Tangrowth Vaporeon

What are Flying-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Flying-type Pokemon are Weak against Rock, Electric, and Ice Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Fighting, Bug, and Grass Type Pokemon, and Immune to Ground Types.

This table shows which Pokemon Flying-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Shaymin Land Electivire
Infernape Glaceon
Garchomp Hisuian Arcanine
Lucario Hisuian Avalugg
Tangrowth Jolteon
Torterra Luxray
Landorus Magnezone
Hisuian Decidueye Probopass
Landorus Therian Thundurus
Shaymin Sky Thundurus Therian
Ursaluna Walrein
Hippowdon Weavile

What are Ghost-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Ghost-type Pokemon are Weak against Ghost and Dark Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Poison and Bug Type Pokemon and Immune to Normal and Fighting types.

This table shows which Pokemon Ghost-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Blissey Basculegion
Ursaluna Darkrai
Infernape Dusknoir
Regigigas Giratina Altered
Arceus Giratina Origin
Crobat Hisuian Samurrot
Snorlax Hisuian Typhlosion
Lucario Honchkrow
Porygon-Z Umbreon
Hisuian Decidueye Weavile

What are Grass-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Grass-type Pokemon are Weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Grass-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Basculegion Flareon
Electivire Togekiss
Empoleon Hisuian Typhlosion
Garchomp Enamorus
Golduck Kleavor
Hippowdon Sneasler
Hisuian Decidueye Glaceon
Hisuian Samurott Yanmega
Jolteon Weavile
Leafeon Hisuian Braviary
Luxray Ninetales
Magnezone Magmortar
Manaphy Enamorus Therian
Origin Palkia Tornadus
Palkia Heatran
Rhyperior Crobat
Shaymin Land Tornadus Therian
Steelix Honchkrow
Tangrowth Infernape
Torterra Overqwil
Ursaluna Hisuian Arcanine
Vaporeon Hisuian Avalugg

What are Ground-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Ground-type Pokemon are Weak Against Water, Grass, and Ice Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Poison and Rock Type Pokemon and Immune to Electric types.

This table shows which Pokemon Ground-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Crobat Shaymin Land
Drapion Leafeon
Electivire Manaphy
Gengar Torterra
Hisuian Arcanine Shaymin Sky
Jolteon Walrein
Kleavor Vaporeon
Luxray Mamoswine
Magnezone Gyarados
Overqwil Basculegion
Probopass Empoleon
Rhyperior Tangrowth
Sneasler Hisuian Samurott
Thundurus Palkia
Thundurus Therian Origin Palkia

What are Ice-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Ice-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Ice Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Ice-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Mamoswine Bronzong
Glaceon Dialga
Walrein Empoleon
Weavile Flareon

What are Normal-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Normal-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting Type Pokemon. They are not Strong against any other Type of Pokemon but they are Immune to Ghost types.

Strong Against Weak Against
Basculegion Gallade
Dusknoir Sneasler
Gengar Heracross
 Giratina Altered Hisuian Decidueye
Giratina Origin Infernape
Hisuian Typhlosion Lucario
Hisuian Zoroark Machamp

What are Poison-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Poison-type Pokemon are Weak against Ground and Psychic Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Poison-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Sneasler Alakazam
Tangrowth Azelf
Machamp Bronzong
Enamorus Cresselia
Leafeon Espeon
Shaymin Land Garchomp
Yanmega Gliscor
Sylveon Hippowdon
Overqwil Hisuian Braviary
Enamorus Therian Landorus
Shaymin Sky Landorus Therian
Lucario Mamoswine
Crobat Mesprit
Hisuian Decidueye Rhyperior
Roserade Steelix
Infernape Ursaluna
Togekiss Uxie
Tentacruel Wyrdeer

What are Psychic-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Psychic-type Pokemon are Weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark Type Pokemon. They are strong against Fighting and Psychic Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Psychic-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Alakazam Gengar
Azelf Hisuian Typhlosion
Bronzong Scyther
Cresselia Giratina Origin
Espeon Umbreon
Gallade Overqwil
Gardevoir Weavile
Hisuian Braviary Honchkrow
Hisuian Decidueye Hisuian Samurott
Infernape Basculegion
Lucario Dusknoir
Machamp Kleavor
Mespir Darkrai
Sneasler Hisuian Zoroark
Uxie Giratina Altered
Wyrdeer Yanmega

What are Rock-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Rock-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Normal, Flying, Poison, and Fire Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Rock-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Porygon-Z Basculegion
Arceus Dialga
Magmortar Empoleon
Hisuian Zoroark Gallade
Enamorus Garchomp
Yanmega Hippowdon
Hisuian Typhlosion Hisuian Decidueye
Tornadus Therian Hisuian Goodra
Flareon Hisuian Samurott
Overqwil Leafeon
Lickilicky Lucario
Hisuian Arcanine Magnezone
Crobat MAmoswine
Enamorus Therian Manaphy
Tornadus Origin Dialga
Thundurus Origin Palkia
Regigigas Palkia
Hisuian Braviary Probopass
Togekiss Rhyperior
Thundurus Therian Shaymin Land
Ninetales Steelix
Snorlax Tangrowth
Porygon2 Torterra
Wyrdeer Vaporeon
Blissey Walrein

What are Steel-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Steel-type Pokemon are Weak against Fighting, Ground, and Fire Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon and Fairy Type Pokemon and Immune to Poison types.

This table shows which Pokemon Steel-types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Palkia Flareon
Girantina Altered Hippowdon
Dialga Hisuian Typhlosion
Girantina Origin Infernape
Origin Palkia Machamp
Arceus  Magmortar
Origin Dialga Ninetales
Regigigas Rapidash

What are Water-type Pokemon Weak Against?

Water-type Pokemon are Weak against Grass and Electric Type Pokemon. They are Strong against Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice Type Pokemon.

This table shows which Pokemon Water types are strong and weak against.

Strong Against Weak Against
Heatran Electivire
Hisuian Goodra Hisuian Decidueye
Hisuian Arcanine Jolteon
Magmortar Leafon
Infernape Luxray
Hisuian Typhlosion Roserade
Palkia Shaymin Land
Dialga Shaymin Sky
Manaphy Tangrowth
Origin Dialga Thundurus
Origin Palkia Thundurus Therian
Gyarados Torterra

