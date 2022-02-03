Pokemon Legends Arceus Tornadus Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

One of the forces of nature from Generation V of Pokemon, Tornadus, make a return in Pokemon Legends Arceus. But how do you catch this legendary Pokemon? This guide will help catch Tornadus by letting you know its location in Pokemon Legends Arceus and by outlining its states and abilities.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Tornadus Location

Tornadus is a Legendary Pokemon. Originally a Gen V Pokemon, Tornadus can also be found in the Hisui region and is also involved in the quest “Incarnate Forces of Hisui”. You can find Tornadus in the Bonechill Wastelands.

To get a Tornadus to spawn, you need to get to Bonechill Wastelands during a Snowstorm. This is the only time you have a chance of encountering a Tornadus. You can ensure this by making sure you have the Blizzard weather when you head out to hunt for Tornadus.

Since Tornadus is a Legendary, it will be a brutal fight so make sure you are prepared.

How to Catch Tornadus in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To find Tornadus, you can find it raging in the snow. As the name Tornadus suggests, it will appear as small tornados in the snow.

Once you find a Tornadus, you can get it in three ways. You can either sneak up on the pokemon and just catch it or use brute force to weaken it to a point where you can capture it.

Since Tornadus is a Flying-type pokemon, it is highly recommended that you wear it down with an Electric or Fire-type pokemon then catch it once is weakened.

Base Stats

HP: 79

Attack: 115

Special Attack: 125

Defense: 70

Special Defense: 80

Speed: 111

How to Evolve Tornadus

Sadly, you do not have the option to evolve Tornadus in Pokemon Arceus. Tornadus will remain Tornadus no matter what level and does not have any evolution.

We may see a new evolution added for Tornadus later on in the game.

Tornadus Abilities

Tornadus possess a major and a hidden ability in Pokemon Legends.

Prankster: This ability increases the priority status of moves by +1.

Defiant: This ability provides increased attack to Tornadus when its stats are lowered.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Being a Flying-type pokemon, Tornadus is strong against Ground, Grass and Dragon-type pokemon. Below is a list of pokemon Tornadus is strong against:

Landorus Therian

Shaymin Sky

Garchomp

Shaymin Land

Landorus

Being a Flying-type pokemon, Tornadus is weak to Flying, Electric, Fire and Steel-type pokemon. Below is a list of pokemon Tornadus is weak against: