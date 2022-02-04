Pokemon Legends Arceus Togepi Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Although players may find it a bit tricky to find Togepi in Pokemon Legends Arceus, it can be found right at the beginning of the game. This guide covers everything you need to know about the location where you can find Togepi in Pokemon Legends Arceus, thus helping you to know this Pokemon in detail.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Togepi Locations

Players can find this Pokemon by going to Cottonsedge Prairie in Crimson Mirelands

alternatively, you can also find Togepi near Bathers Lagoon in Cobalt Coastlands

How to Catch Togepi in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To catch Togepi, you need to move east from Mirelands Camp after reaching the location. You will then make your way moving down the slope towards Scarlet Bog.

Now, throw Great Ball towards Togepi by getting as close as possible to this Pokemon. By getting close to it, players can catch Togepi very easily. Togepi is a great choice to increase the strength of your team.

Base Stats

HP: 35

Attack: 20

Defense: 65

Special Attack: 40

Special Defense: 65

Speed: 20

Togepi Abilities

Hustle: The strength of the user’s attack ability increases by 50%, but Physical moves become 20% less accurate.

Serene Grace: Moves like secondary effects occur more often. The stats, flinching, status ailment change a lot as a result. Because of items like King’s Rock and Razor Fang it increases from 10% to 20%, as a result, flinching occurs frequently.

Super Luck: It increases the chance of critical hit ratio by one level. For example, it moves from a value of 1/8 to 1/16.

How to Evolve Topegi in Pokemon Legends

To evolve Topegi to Togetic, players need to increase the level of friendship. You can do this by taking part in battles along with Topegi. However, players need to make sure that Topegi doesn’t get hurt during the battle.

You can also try activities like collecting materials and feeding Topegi with Candies for example. The sign for its willingness to evolve is that the Pokeball placed adjacent to it starts to blink. Moreover, it will also tell you that it wants to get evolved.

Now, players can further evolve Togetic to Togekiss as well. To evolve this Pokemon to its final evolution state, you need to make use of Shiny Stone.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Topegi being a fairy type of Pokemon is weak against Poison, Steel-type moves. On the other hand, it is strong against Fighting, Bug, Dark, and Dragon-type moves. Topegi is strong and weak against the following listed Pokemon.

Topegi is weak against:

Heatran

Crobat

Magnezone

Empoleon

Probopass

Togepi is strong against: