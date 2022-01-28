How to Increase Friendship in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Friendship is a feature that allows certain Pokemon to evolve. There are a few steps you must follow to check and increase your Friendship level. This Pokemon Legends Arceus Friendship guide helps you check your Pokemon’s friendship level and details how you can increase it.

Pokemon Legend Arceus Friendship

Knowing how to check your Pokemon’s friendship can play an important role in its evolution as a few Pokemon require maximum Friendship to evolve in PLA. Below we’ve given detailed information on how you can check and increase your Friendship Levels in Arceus.

How to Check Friendship Level in Pokemon Legend Arceus

Checking one’s Friendship has been a part of the Pokemon franchise for some time. However, Arceus follows the same idea while changing the main concept a bit as now you need to visit an NPC if you want to check your Pokemon’s friendship level.

Arceus’ map is relatively less populated as compared to most Pokemon games making it easier for you to search for the NPC if you’re looking forward to checking your friendship levels.

To find the NPC, you can play the game till Request #28 – Measuring Your Compatibility opens up. This quest will allow you to find Belamy (The NPC) standing near the Pastures. There, Belamy offers you a request to complete, which acts as a side quest.

Before actually accepting his request, you must complete the game till the main story, mission seven, and defeat Kleavor at the end. Once that’s out of the way, you can now accept Belamy’s request.

The request is quite simple. Just show him any one of your starter Pokemon with a high friendship level. This will pretty much sum up the entire side quest, and you can find Belamy near the Jubilife Village for future queries.

How to Increase Friendship Level in Pokemon Legend Arceus

Learning how to check your Friendship level in Arceus opens up a path to increase those levels. Unlike checking your Friendship levels, increasing them is a difficult task. This is due to the lack of held items and the Soothing Bell in Arceus, making it a longer than expected procedure.

The best and the most recommended way to increase your Pokemon’s friendship level is to feed it Experience Points Candies.

Feeding around 20 small EXP candies is enough for a Pokemon to get a higher level of Friendship. You can get these candies by defeating Alpha Pokemon.

Alternatively, you can always buy EXP candies at the treat stand or use your Pokemon to battle weaker opponents and gradually fill your pocket with EXP candies