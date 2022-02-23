Tracking down non-playable characters has never been a challenge in Pokemon games. However, in the case of tracking down Tao Hua in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the process can be a bit frustrating. Our guide will help you out by showing you where to find Tao Hua in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Where to Find Tao Hua in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

In PLA, players who accept the “Getting Ahold of New Wares” quest are tasked with tracking down some Hearty Grains and bringing them to an NPC named Tao Hua who in all fairness can be a little difficult to locate.

Tao Hua Location

The quest marker places Tao Hua at the Galactic Hall, however, due to the building’s immense size and several stories, players may have difficulty finding him once they arrive.

Tao Hua is actually located in the Galactic Hall’s basement in PLA, and players can easily find him by passing through the upper-floor stairway and turning right or left before entering Cyllene’s office.

Players will need to dash along a railing before descending to the Galactic Hall’s basement via a stairway.

When you go to the basement, you’ll find an open door with a white symbol with a green background. When you enter the door, you’ll see Tao Hua waiting for his Hearty Grains. You’ll get new stuff at the general shop if you give him the items.

How to get Hearty Grains in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Hearty Grains can be earned by tossing one of your Pokemon at haystacks in the Crimson Mirelands. The Getting Ahold of New Wares quest, which increases the available products offered at the General Store, requires three Hearty Grains.

You will also require three more pieces for The Taste of Home Request.

These haystacks can be found everywhere around Crimson Mirelands, so you’ll have no trouble finding one. Hearty Grains can also be found in the ponds of Crimson Mirelands in Golden Lowlands. You’ll see many of them planted on the ground as you go around the pool of water.