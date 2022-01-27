A recent post on the Pokemon Company’s official website confirms the inclusion of Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This guide will explain How to Get Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to Get Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, like previous iterations of Pokemon games, will include Mystery Gifts. They allow trainers to download prizes via the internet. You can get your hands on exclusive, limited-time items and Event Pokemon using the Mystery Gift feature.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mystery Gifts, including how to redeem them.

How to Unlock and Claim Mystery Gifts

Simply play the game for two hours to unlock the Mystery Gift. The exact method for unlocking the Mystery Gifts in PLA is currently unknown because the Pokemon Company has only confirmed its inclusion and no further details have been revealed.

That being said, it is expected that the method to redeem the Mystery Gifts will be the same as that of Pokemon BDSP and Pokemon Shield & Sword.

How to Claim Mystery Gifts

To claim Mystery Gifts, you must have an internet connection and the most recent version of the game. However, you do not need to have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Depending on the Mystery Gift, you can either use a Code or use an internet connection to claim it.

Pokemon Legends Arceus List of Mystery Gifts

Here is a list of all the Mystery Gifts you can have in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

How to Get Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set

Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set will be available from January 28, 2022 to May 9, 2022. (4:59PM PT). There is no code required to claim it. All you need is an internet connection.

When you have finished claiming the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set, follow these steps to equip it. Speak with the clothier in Jubilife Village. The clothier becomes available after joining the Galaxy Expedition Team.

How to Get Baneful Fox Mask

Baneful Fox Mask, like Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set, will be available from January 28, 2022 to May 9, 2022. (4:59 p.m. PT). All you need is an internet connection to claim it.

After claiming the Mystery Gift, talk to the clothier in Jubilife Village to get the Baneful Fox Mask on your character.

How to Get Darkrai

If you have a save file from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl, Darkrai will be available in Jubilife Village in the post-game.

If the aforementioned criteria are met, you will be able to complete a research request, allowing you to capture the Mythical Pokemon Darkrai.

How to Get Modern Team Galactic Set

If you have a save file from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl, you can obtain the Modern Team Galactic Set costume.

To obtain and equip the Modern Team Galactic outfit on your character, speak with the clothier in Jubilife Village.

Shaymin (Land Form)

If you have a save file from Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, Shaymin (Land Form) can be unlocked in Jubilife Village in the post-game.

You will be able to access a research request that will help you to capture the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin (Land Form).

Shaymin Kimono Set

Similarly, you will be able to obtain the Shaymin Kimono Set if you have a save file from Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield.

All you need is to speak with the clothier in Jubilife Village to obtain and equip the Shaymin Kimono outfit for your character.

How to Get Pikachu and Eevee Masks

You can get Pikachu and Eevee Masks if you have a save file from Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!

Speak with the clothier in Jubilife Village to unlock and equip the masks for your character.

30 Heavy Balls

If you buy a digital copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus before May 9, 2022 (4:59 PM PT), you’ll get a code to get 30 free Heavy Balls in-game.

The code however will be valid until May 16, 2022 (4:59 p.m. PT).

How to Get Garchomp Kimono Set

If you want to have Garchomp Kimono Set, you’ll need to preorder Pokemon Legends: Arceus either from Amazon US for $59.99 or from Amazon JP for ¥6,578.

Amazon US is currently out of stock of the Physical Version of the game as of January 11th, 2022. Furthermore, the digital version from Amazon JP is linked, allowing gamers outside of Japan to purchase it.

Special Piplup Distribution

Japanese players can obtain the serial code at Pokemon Center Osaka, Mega Tokyo, and Kanazawa from February 5 to February 24, 2022.

This code will unlock a unique Piplup. This new distribution has been announced as part of Pokemon’s Project Piplup campaign.

For the time being, that’s all the information we have on Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. We will provide an update as soon as new information becomes available.