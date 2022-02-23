Murkrow is a dark and flying type Pokemon, and is clearly identifiable by its signature hat-like crown of feathers. If you want to get your hands on Murkrow in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you’ve come to the right place. The guide below contains details on where you can catch Murkrow in PLA as well as how to evolve.

Where to Find Murkrow in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are two main areas where you can find Murkrow in PLA. These are the Crimson Mirelands and the Cobalt Coastlands. There are multiple locations within these regions where you can hope to find yourself a Murkrow.

Crimson Mirelands

Cloudpool Ridge

Cobalt Coastlands

Crossing Slope

Castaway Shore

Veilstone Cape

Hideaway Bay

Islespy Shore

One thing you do need to remember is that Murkrow only appears in these locations in PLA during nighttime. You shouldn’t have any trouble finding Murkrow, as the encounter with him isn’t rare at all, but if you still want to be absolutely sure that you get him, Castaway Shore is the place to go.

How To Evolve Murkrow in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Murkrow can be evolved into Honchkrow in PLA, another Pokemon with a signature cowboy hat-shaped crown of feathers. To get this evolution you first need the Dusk Stone.

When you have the Dusk Stone all you need is to go to your inventory and select the evolve button for Murkrow to evolve it into Honchkrow.

How to Get a Dusk Stone?

An easy way for you to acquire a Dusk Stone is to go to Jubilife Village and talk to Simona. She will be by her stall of goods, goods you can redeem in exchange for Merit points.

You can also acquire the Dusk Stone for her in exchange for 1,200MP. You can earn merit points by returning lost satchels found out in the world outside of the village.