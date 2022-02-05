Pokemon Legends Arceus Misdreavus Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

This guide will teach you how to find and capture Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends Arceus. In addition, details about its stats, how Misdreavus evolves into Mismagius, and its strengths and weaknesses will also be discussed.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Misdreavus Location

Misdreavus is one of the most uncommon Ghost-type Pokemon you will encounter as you progress through the campaign in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Certain factors need to be considered before you begin your journey searching for Misdreavus. First, since it is a Ghost-type Pokemon, it will only appear at night.

How to Catch Misdreavus

The most common places where you can find Misdreavus are Bonechill Wastes in Alabaster Icelands and Stonetooth Rows, Sacred Plaza, and Celestica Ruins in Coronet Highlands.

When you find Misdreavus, and it spots you, it will begin attacking you instantly as it is an aggressive Pokemon. But, make sure that you don’t go too hard on it as it can easily get knocked out with a few attacks.

In case it does not spot you, you can catch it easily with the help of Great and Ultra Pokeballs. Sneak up from behind and throw Pokeballs at it to capture it.

How to Evolve Misdreavus to Mismagius

Unlike other Pokemon, where you need to reach a certain level requirement to evolve it, you can easily evolve Misdreavus with the help of Evolution Stone methods.

This method requires getting a Dusk Stone using Merit Points (MP). Once you have bought a Dusk Stone or collected it from a drop in Space-Time Distortions event, expose it to Misdreavus to evolve it into Mismagius.

You can also find and capture Alpha Mismagius in Stonetooth Rows of Highlands.

Base Stats

Here are the base stats of Misdreavus in Pokemon Arceus.

HP: 60

Attack: 60

Defense: 60

Special Attack: 85

Special Defense: 85

Speed: 85

Misdreavus Abilities

Misdreavus is considered a D-Tier Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus because of its Lowest IV Stat being Attack (60) and highest IV Stat Speed (85).

Since it has no arms and legs, there is only one ability that is available for you to use:

Levitate: This ability allows the Pokemon to raise in the air and levitate like other Flying-type Pokemon.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Like any other Pokemon, Misdreavus is strong or weak against certain Pokemon. These are:

Strong Against

Arceus (Normal Type)

Ursaluna (Normal/Ground Type)

Snorlax (Normal Type)

Regigigas (Normal Type)

Blissey (Normal Type)

Weak Against