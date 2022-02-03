Pokemon Legends Arceus Manaphy Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Manaphy, the adorable legendary sea prince Pokemon, makes a return in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Finding and capturing Manaphy is a bit of a tough task in Pokemon legends Arceus so in this guide will let you know the location, stats and abilities of Manaphy so that you can catch it easily!

Pokemon Legends Arceus Manaphy Location

Capturing Manaphy in Pokemon Legends Arceus requires some specific steps, namely completing the request “The Sea’s Legend” from the blackboard in Professor Laventon’s office.

How to Catch Manaphy

We recommend saving your game before you leave to capture Manaphy as you’ll have a vicious encounter at the site with Manaphy and a band of 3 Phione. You don’t have an option but to fight one against three, so send out your first Pokémon to start the fight.

We recommend concentrating on Manaphy first because it has access to Moonblast, which may do a lot of damage if you’re not cautious. Slowly catch them one by one until you’ve captured them all, then return to the camp to satisfy The Sea’s Legend request by reporting back to the professor.

Base Stats

HP: 100

Defense: 100

Attack: 100

Special Attack: 100

Special Attack: 100

Speed: 100

Manaphy Abilities

Manaphy has got quite a range of abilities among which the best are these

Water Pulse: A special class Ability that may come handy in confusing the opponent. It can be used at Level 12 and has a power of 90.

Zen Headbutt: Zen Headbutt is also a special class ability that can be used at Level 27. This special class ability is used to produce a flinch. It has a power of 80 points.

Moonblast: This special class ability reduces the special attack of the opponent and thus limit their moves. This can be used at Level 37 and has a power of 95.

Hydro Pump: This causes a massive amount of water fired towards the target under high pressure. This special class ability has a power of 165 and can be used at Level 57.

How to Evolve Manaphy in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Pokemon doesn’t has any evolution in Pokemon Legends Arceus series.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Manaphy is a Pokemon that belongs to the Water-type. Manaphy will take more damage from Grass and Electric Type Moves and less damage from Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice Type Moves as a result of this.

Manaphy is Weak against the following Pokemon

Shaymin Sky (Grass, Flying)

Shaymin land (Grass)

Thundurus (Electric, Flying)

Thundurus Therain (Electric, Flying)

Electivire (Electric)

Manaphy is Strong against the following Pokemon