Pokemon Legends Arceus Kleavor Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is jam-packed with different kinds of Pokemon, and you need to catch them to progress in the game and fill the Pokedex. In this Pokemon Legends: Arceus guide, we’ll take a dive into how to get the Noble Pokemon Kleavor, and take a look at its stats and abilities. Let’s begin!

Pokemon Legends Arceus Kleavor Location

Kleavor is a bug and rock type pokemon. Kleavor, unlike other Pokemonscan’t be found in the wild hence you need to evolve Scyther to acquire it. Scyther can be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands, specifically the Grandtree Arena. You can also find it around the Coronet Highlands in the Primeval Grotto.

How to Catch Kleavor in Pokemon Legends Arceus



As mentioned before, Kleavor is an evolutionary form of Scyther. Therefore, to have this Pokemon in your team, you need to catch Scyther first. The spawn rates for it are higher at the Obsidian Fieldlands and Coronet Highlands, so we recommend, players go to these areas.

Once you have Scyther, now you need to evolve it. To do so, you should have the hard-to-find item known as the Black Augurite. You can get this item by fighting or catching Graveler. The chances are that once you capture one, they’ll drop Black Augurite.

Another way to get it is to visit the ore deposits in the Obsidian Fieldlands. You can find it there once you look for it carefully. Once you have it, simply give it Scyther and wait for it to evolve.

Base Stats

HP: 70

Attack: 135

Defense: 95

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 75

Speed: 85

Kleavor Abilities



Swarm: With this ability, the power of Bug-type moves increases by 50% when the HP drains out and is below a third of its maximum.

Sheer Force: With this ability, the power of moves with beneficial secondary effects increases by 30%. However, additional effects are removed.

Steadfast: This ability raises the Speed whenever a Pokemon is found flinching.

As Kleavor levels up, it will learn better moves and abilities like

Quick Attack

Silver Wind

Aerial Ace

Double Hit

Stealth Rock

Air Slash

Swords Dance

Stone Axe

X-Scissor

Close Combat

How to Evolve Kleavor



Kleavor is an evolutionary form of Scyther; hence you need to evolve it to acquire it. By capturing Scyther and giving it the Black Augurite, you can evolve it into Kleavor.

Strengths and Weaknesses



Here are a list of strength and weaknesses found in Kleavor.

Kleavor is weak Against the following Pokemon:

Dialga

Palkia

Origin Dialga

Origin Palkia

Heatran

Kleavor is Strong Against the following Pokemon: