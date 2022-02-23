How to Evolve Golbat in Pokemon Legend Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus has a lot of Pokemon you will need to catch in order to complete your Pokedex. In this guide, we will be telling you about Golbat, its locations, and how to evolve Golbat into Crobat in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Where to find Golbat in Pokemon Legend Arceus

You will find Golbat in many locations and at different times of the day. Below we have mentioned all the locations where you can find the Golbat in PLA along with the most suitable time.

Obsidian Fieldlands

In Obsidian Fieldlands you can find the Golbat in Oreburrow Tunnel at night time.

Crimson Mirelands

You can find the Golbat at the Diamond Heath, Cloudpool Ridge, and Bolderoll Slope in Crimson Mirelands at night time.

Coronet Highlands

You can go to the Heavenward Lookout in Coronet Highlands during the nighttime for catching the Golbat. The other area where you can find this Pokemon at any time of the day is Wayward Cave.

Alabaster Icelands

You can go to the Snowpoint Temple during the nighttime in the Alabaster Icelands for finding that Pokemon.

These are all the locations where you can find Golbat in Pokemon legend Arceus.

How to Evolve Golbat into Crobat in PLA

As we all know Crobat is a strong non-Legendary Pokemon in PLA and everyone is looking to get it either by catching it directly or evolving Golbat into Crobat.

For Evolving Golbat into Crobat, you will need to take the friendship level to a higher point. Taking the friendship level with Golbat to a higher point is not that difficult but it will take up some time.

For taking the friendship with Golbat to a higher level quickly you can simply keep it in your active party and continue to battle with it. You can also throw it to collect resources from trees and ores to gain friendship.

You can keep tabs on Golbat’s friendship level by talking to Belamy at Jubilife Village. Belamy will only check the friendship level when Request 28 has been completed. So first complete request 28 and then visit Belamy for checking the friendship level.

Once you will reach the desired friendship level with Golbat you’ll notice it can evolve.

How to Catch Crobat Directly in Pokemon Legend Arceus

You can find the Corbat directly if you know its location! There are two specific locations to find Crobat in the Wild; You can either go to the Wayward Cave in the Coronet Highlands or Snowpoint Temple at Alabaster Icelands for finding Crobat.

There’s even an Alpha Crobat lurking in the Wayward cave that you’ll even encounter during one of your story missions!

To catch Alpha Crobat, enter the Wayward Cave during nighttime. You’ll see it spawn near some water in the cave. You can use Basculegion to reach the location where you will find the Alpha Corbat.