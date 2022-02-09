Fossil Pokemon have always been a part of the Pokemon games, and they are now included in the latest entry of the long-running series. In this guide, we’ll be going over how to catch Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Fossil Pokemon

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you can try to capture the following Fossil Pokemon

Cranidos

Shieldon

Rampardos

Bastiodon

Although the events of PLA take place in the past, the Fossil Pokemon were not alive at the time. Fossil Pokemon are older than the timeline of Pokemon Legends.

You’re probably wondering why you should bother getting these Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Arceus if they’re not from the Hisui region. Because while they are not native to Hisui, they are listed in the Pokedex. So, to complete your Pokedex, you must catch these Fossil Pokemon.

So, to catch a fossil Pokemon, you will undoubtedly require Fossils, as has been the case in previous Pokemon games. However, this is not the case for Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Unlike previous games, the Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends aren’t really fossils so you don’t have to go to the trouble of restoring them. You will find Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Arceus walking around like regular Pokemon, provided you are in the right place.

How to catch Fossil Pokemon

The traditional ways of finding and restoring fossil Pokemon don’t work in Pokemon Legends. So instead, you’ll be using the Space-Time Distortions around the Hisui region to get your hands on them.

Since Fossil Pokemon do not exist in the timeline of Pokemon Legends Arceus, they should be found in the Space-Time Distortions only. It’s because Space-Time Distortions have a hole back to the ancient world where these Pokemon first appeared.

They are, however, only found in the Space-Time Distortion of the Coronet Highlands area. So, simply go to the Coronet Highlands’ Space-Time Distortion and roam around. You will eventually find the Fossil Pokemon.

Fossil Pokemon – Cranidos & Shieldon

Cranidos and Shieldon can be found in the Coronet Highlands Space-Time Distortion. If you’re lucky, you’ll run into them there. Simply catch them once you’ve spotted them.

Fossil Pokemon – Rampardos & Bastiodon

Rampardos and Bastiodon are the evolved forms of Cranidos and Shieldon, respectively. So, to obtain a Rampardos, you must evolve Cranidos, whereas, to obtain a Bastiodon, you must evolve Shieldon.

Both Pokemon evolve into their next forms at level 30, with no additional conditions required. As simple as that!