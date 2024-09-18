Pokemon Go Potions Guide

Potions are consumables that restore HP and maintain your Pokemon’s effectiveness in battles in Pokemon Go. However, to get them, you must first unlock them.

Potions restore HP before a Pokemon’s health bar has completely drained, but if your Pokemon has been knocked out or fainted, you will need to revive it. Let’s get straight into further details on potions in Pokemon Go.

How to Farm Potions in Pokemon Go?

Potions are necessary for trainers who participate in frequent raids and gym battles. Therefore, try the following methods to increase your chances of running into potions.

1. Level Up

The first thing you want to try is to level up your character. This is possible by catching Pokemon that come your way and spin Pokestops. You will notice your XP level rising; you will earn potions as a reward when you level up your rank.

2. Spinning Pokestops

Spin Pokestops that come your way, as it has a 22% chance of dropping potions.

TIP The Regular Potions spawn at level 5, Super Potions spawn at level 10, Hyper Potions have a dropping chance at level 15, and for Max Potions, your level should be at 25.

3. Spinning Gym Spots

After winning a match against any Pokemon from the team leading a gym, you can turn your Pokemon into the gym. This will let you spin the gym’s photo disk, earning rewards like Pokestops.

4. Earned as Rewards/Gifts

You can earn potions as rewards for raids and defeating Team Go Rocket. Another reliable way of getting potions is by requesting your friends. The higher your friendship level is with your friend, the more chances are there to earn Hyper/Max Potions.

5. Getting from In-Game Shop

If you’re having difficulty finding potions using the above methods, purchasing them from the shop is the last option. The game occasionally features a bundle of potions for purchase in exchange for Pokecoins.

TIP You can get x10 Max Potions for 200 Pokecoins or $2 at the shop.

How to Get All Potions in Pokemon Go?

Potion Effects Unlock Level Location Regular Potion Restores 20 HP Level 5 Pokestop and Gym discs Super Potion Restores 50 HP Level 10 Pokestop and Gym discs Hyper Potion Restores 200 HP Level 15 Pokestop and Gym discs Max Potion Restores full health Level 25 Pokestop and Gym discs

TIP If you spin the Pokestop or Gym Disc for 7 consecutive days, you will earn a bonus daily spin which has a higher chance of getting Hyper Potion.

How to Heal Without Potions in Pokemon Go?

If you have run out of potions and have a hard luck getting them from spinning discs, then head straight to Pokestops and Gyms, as they have a healing station, and let your Pokemon rest. This will restore the health to 100%.

Another method is to get a Pokemon that provides you with healing candies or level up your Pokemon to restore their full health.