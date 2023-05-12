With every new Pokemon game out there, one of the things that we often hear is ‘which one is the best offensive Pokemon’ or ‘which one is the best defensive Pokemon’ in the game.

With a huge array of Pokemon belonging to 18 different types in Pokemon Go, it is hard to answer this question! Each one of these Pokemon has its own weaknesses and strengths.

For instance, water can put out fire, fire can burn grass, grass can absorb water, so on and so forth. Due to this, there is no single best Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

While a single Pokemon can deal huge amount of damage to another Pokemon, this guide analyzes how will it fare against multiple battles with different Pokemon.

Before diving in, do note that there are a total of 67 Pokemon with two different types and 84 Pokemon with a single type. The chart provided below will clear things up.

For more help on Pokemon Go, read out our Gym Battles Guide, Leveling Guide, and Eggs Hatching Guide.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pokemon Go Best Offensive Type Pokemon

Our Pokemon Go Best Offensive Type Pokemon Guide closely analyzes all available Pokemon in the game and which ones are better than the other ones.

All Available Pokemon Type Percentage

Key : Type – Type Count – % of All G-1 Pokemon

Poison – 33 – 21.85 per cent

Water – 32 – 21.19 per cent

Normal – 22 – 14.57 per cent

Flying – 19 – 12.58 per cent

Grass – 14 – 9.27 per cent

Ground – 14 – 9.27 per cent

Psychic – 14 – 9.27 per cent

Fire – 12 – 7.95 per cent

Bug – 12 – 7.95 per cent

Rock – 11 – 7.28 per cent

Electric – 9 – 5.96 per cent

Fighting – 8 – 5.30 per cent

Fairy – 5 – 3.31 per cent

Ice – 5 – 3.31 per cent

Ghost – 3 – 1.99 per cent

Dragon – 3 – 1.99 per cent

Steel – 2 – 1.32 per cent

Dark – 0 – 0.00 per cent

As evident from the data above, most popular Pokemon types in the game include Poison, Water, and Normal. The least popular, on the other hand, include Dragon, Steel, and Dark.

Pokemon Go Types Best Against % of All G-1 Pokemon

This section of the guide contains information regarding which Pokemon types are highly effective against most of the generation 1 Pokemon.

Key : Pokemon Type – %

Ground – 44 per cent

Grass – 38 per cent

Electric – 34 per cent

Ice – 33 per cent

Rock – 32 per cent

Psychic – 27 per cent

Fighting – 26 per cent

Water – 25 per cent

Flying – 23 per cent

Fire – 22 per cent

Bug – 19 per cent

Steel – 14 per cent

Poison – 13 per cent

Ghost – 11 per cent

Dark – 11 per cent

Fairy – 7 per cent

Dragon – 2 per cent

Normal – 0 per cent

From this, we conclude the Ground-Type Pokemon are highly effective against 50% of all available Pokemon Go Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Types Worst Against % of All G-1 Pokemon

This section of the guide contains information regarding which Pokemon types are least effective against most of the generation 1 Pokemon.

Key : Pokemon Type – %

Dragon – 5 per cent

Dark – 9 per cent

Psychic – 11 per cent

Normal – 11 per cent

Ghost – 15 per cent

Flying – 15 per cent

Rock – 16 per cent

Electric – 26 per cent

Ground – 30 per cent

Fairy – 31 per cent

Water – 32 per cent

Ice – 34 per cent

Steel – 36 per cent

Fire – 38 per cent

Poison – 42 per cent

Bug – 54 per cent

Fighting – 57 per cent

Grass – 63 per cent

The reason as to why Dragon-Type Pokemon came in at top spot is because they are not very effective against Steel-Type and Fairy-Type which make about less than 5 per cent of all available Pokemon Go Pokemon. Now that we have both tables, we will simply combine them to see which type is the best offensive type.

Best Offensive Pokemon Type in Pokemon Go

Key : Type – Best Attack Rank – Worst Attack Rank – Overall

Psychic – 6 – 3 – 4.5

Ground – 1 – 9 – 5

Electric – 3 – 8 – 5.5

Rock – 5 – 7 – 6

Flying – 9 – 6 – 7.5

Ice – 4 – 12 – 8

Dark – 15 – 2 – 8.5

Dragon – 17 – 1 – 9

Ghost – 14 – 5 – 9.5

Water – 8 – 11 – 9.5

Grass – 2 – 18 – 10

Normal – 18 – 4 – 11

Fighting – 7 – 17 – 12

Fire – 10 – 14 – 12

Steel – 12 – 13 – 12.5

Fairy – 16 – 10 – 13

Bug – 11 – 16 – 13.5

Poison – 13 – 15 – 14

There you go!

The best offensive type Pokemon in Pokemon Go is Psychic-Type. The reason for this is because it is highly effective against Fighting and Psychic which make up about 25% of all Pokemon. Keeping this in mind, you will have about 90% chances of winning your battles.

One important thing that you need to note here is that Psychic-Type has no effect on Dark-Type, but there are no Dark-Type G-1 Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

This is all we have on Pokemon Go Best Offensive Type Pokemon Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments below!