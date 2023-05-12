Pokemon Go Level Up Fast Guide – Earn XP Fast, Rank Up Pokemon Fast, Level Up Trainer Quickly

Instead of leveling up individual Pokemon, you level up your Trainer by accumulating XP. That is how Pokemon Go leveling works and that is what we will be exploiting for Pokemon Go Level Up Fast methods to earn XP quickly, rank up Pokemon fast and level up your trainer fast.

The offensive capabilities of a Pokemon are measured by Combat Points (CPs) and defensive capabilities are measured by Hit Points (HPs).

The reason for leveling up your Trainer is to be able to catch Pokemon having more CP and HP. Since there is no individual Pokemon leveling, this guide details different methods to level up your Trainer quickly.

Pokemon GO Leveling Tips: Pokemon Go Level Up Fast

As mentioned earlier, you need to gather XP in order to level up your Trainer. There are a number of methods to earn XP which includes catching Pokemon, winning gym battles, evolution, Pokestops, and more.

Our Pokemon Go leveling tips with Pokemon Go Level Up Fast methods will help you level up quickly.

In addition to earning XP using the methods above, you can also take advantage from XP bonuses. These bonuses are triggered when you perform special actions such as catching a new species, perform an excellent throw, complete Pokemon training, defeat a new Pokemon, etc.

The following section contains everything you can do in order to trigger XP bonuses.

Complete Pokemon Training – 50 XP

Catch a New Pokemon – 500 XP

Catch a Pokemon – 100 XP

Defeat a Pokemon – 100 XP

Hatch a Pokemon – 200 XP

Evolve a New Pokemon – 500 XP

Perform an Excellent Throw – 75 XP

Perform a Great Throw – 50 XP

Perform a Nice Throw – 10 XP

Pokemon Go Level Up Fast Tip: Catching Pokemon to Level Up

At the beginning of the game, you should try to capture every Pokemon you come across to keep a steady stream of XP. However, you should definitely try and capture a new species because it will allow you to gain even more XP.

Furthermore, you should take special notice color of the capture ring. If it is orange or red, it will be hard to catch and may require multiple attempts. If you are solely going for leveling up, you should avoid these and stick to green ones.

To reiterate, you need to avoid Pokemon with red capture ring and also the ones you have already captured in order to maximize your XP gain. Moreover, it is a good idea to avoid Pokemon with no candy.

One important thing that you need to note here is that you should consider using berries in order to catch Pokemon. Berries are in-game items in Pokemon GO that can render a difficult Pokemon capture into an easier one and grant you increased XP.

In addition to this, you will gain XP for skillfully throwing Pokeballs. Nice Throw, Great Throw, and Excellent Throw will net you XP in order to level up.

Pokemon Go Level Up Fast Tip: Evolving Pokemon to Level Up

One of the best ways to earn XP is by Pokemon Evolution. This is a process that you will not be able to undertake at the beginning of the game as it requires Candy from captured Pokemon.

If you are specifically looking to level up quick, you will need to find Pokemon who are easy to capture and require less Candy to evolve. To maximize your XP gain, you should consider evolving a Pokemon into a species which you have not captured already.

Pokemon Evolution in Pokemon GO is a method which requires grinding, but is definitely one of the better leveling methods. One easy way to acquire more Candy is to trade duplicate Pokemon with professor in order to acquire Candy.

Pokemon Go Quick Leveling Tip: Visiting Pokestops to Level Up

Every time you visit a new Pokestop, you will gain some XP. While this is obviously not a favorable method to level up, the basic purpose of visiting Pokestops is to stock up on items which will help you gain XP using other methods.

Even if you are early in the game, you need to stock up on Pokeballs, potions, and eggs. All these things may not seem very useful at the beginning of the game, but you will find uses for them as you progress through the game.

Pokemon Go Rank Up Fast Tip: Hatching Eggs to Level Up

As mentioned earlier, you get eggs by visiting Pokestops. Once acquired, you need to place these eggs in Incubators and travel a specific distance in order to hatch them into a Pokemon and earn XP.

To maximize the effect, if the hatched Pokemon is of a new species, you will gain bonus XP. One important thing that you need to note here is that eggs must be placed inside an Incubator or they will never hatch.

If you have multiple eggs, you can place them different Incubators at the same time by buying more than one Incubator from the Pokemart. In addition to these eggs, there is another item called Lucky Eggs which can be bought for Pokecoins at the Pokemart.

Once bought and used, Lucky Eggs will provide you with double XP gain for a fixed period of time. During this time, you should try capturing maximum number of Pokemon, hatching eggs, and other methods to maximize your XP gain.

Pokemon Go Quick Ranking Tip: Gym Battles to Level Up

It goes without saying that you can participate in Gym Battles in order to gain XP and level up. However, there are some things that you need to consider before engaging in a battle.

The first thing that you need to note is that your Pokemon has more CP than the average CP of defending Pokemon. Moreover, you need to make sure that your Pokemon has type advantage when it comes to a match-up.

You need to keep these things in mind and change your team based on enemy weaknesses. Aside from this, make sure to stock up on potions and revive in order to make sure that you have maximum effectiveness in the battle.

Blindly jumping inside a battle will lead you nowhere!

Pokemon Go: How to Level Up Fast

There are things that you can do in order to maximize your XP gain and level up fast. I have already discussed some things above, but I will again mention them here.

Lucky Eggs

As mentioned earlier, you gain increased XP gain for a fixed duration of time after using a Lucky Egg. Once you have used one, you should try to capture new Pokemon, carry out evolution, and hatch eggs in order to accumulate as much XP as possible!

Incense

Just like Lucky Eggs, Incense is another item that can help you gain increased amount of XP. This item basically increases the spawn rate of Pokemon in your nearby location so that you are able to catch more Pokemon and gain increased amount of XP. However, you should keep the tips provided above in mind!

Pokemon Go Rank Up Fast Tips

The first thing that you need to do is to capture every Pokemon you come across! Of course, there is a chance of getting duplicates, but remember that you can trade in duplicates with Professor Willow in order to get Pokemon-specific Candy and evolve them to get significant XP boost. Moreover, capturing each Pokemon allows you get 100 XP which is great!

If you are into using Lure Modules and Incense, it is very good idea to use them in a highly dense and populated areas. You will notice that there are a lot of Pokemon in these locations and capturing them all will get you a huge XP boost.

Another decent way of getting tons of XP is to hatch 2K eggs in your Infinite Incubator. Although these 2K eggs will not reward you with some amazing Pokemon, they will certainly provide XP equivalent to 5K/10K eggs and will take a whole less time when hatching.

Since Excellent Throws are extremely hard to pull off, you need to go with suffice with Nice Throws or Great Throws. These are still amazing if you are solely looking to rank up fast.

The last thing that I have for quick leveling is to save your Lucky Eggs for post-Level-15. The reason for this is that you will get better Pokemon past this level and will immediately be able to level up trainer past an entire level.

Since leveling in Pokemon Go is relatively easy to do during early levels, especially if you are Pokemon Go leveling by capturing as many Pokemon as possible, it is a good idea to save those Lucky Eggs.

Once you have your hands on loads on Pokemon, use a Lucky Egg and evolve them in order to get a significant rank up boost. These are some of the tips related to Pokemon Go Level Up Trainer. Like always, make sure to share your own ranking up tips with us!

This is all we have on Pokemon GO leveling guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments below!