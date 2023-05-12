To win the battles, it’s obvious that your Pokemon should be best skilled than its opponent. The question here is that how one can train these Pokemon and make them learn new moves? TMs (Technical Machines) and Hms (Hidden Machines) are what you need for the training and this Pokemon Black and White 2 TM / HM Locations guide will help you collect them all.
Pokemon Black and White 2 TM / HM Locations
Trainers can give these training discs to their Pokemon so that they can learn some new moves and try to have an upper hand in the battle.
To find these machines and to know about the associated skills your Pokemon will learn, you can read on the following guide to find the answers.
|No.
|Move Name
|Effect
|Location
|TM01
|Hone Claws
|Enhances Accuracy and Attack
|Victory Road – Near Pokemon Centre
|TM02
|Dragon Claw
|Charge the enemy and deal damage using sharp claws
|Dragonspiral Tower
|TM03
|Psyshock
|Deals physical damage using brain waves
|Giant Chasm
|TM04
|Calm Mind
|Increases SP. ATK and SP. DEF
|Striation City Pokemart for 80,000 PokeDollars
|TM05
|Roar
|Scares the foe into submission and thus ending the battle
|Route 2
|TM06
|Toxic
|Poison your foe with a toxin
|Seaside Cave
|TM07
|Hail
|Use a hailstorm which will damage the enemy at the start of every turn
|Mistralton Pokemart for 50,000 PokeDollars
|TM08
|Bulk Up
|Boosts ATTACK and DEFENSE
|Striation City Pokemart
|TM09
|Venoshock
|Releases a poison with a chance to poison the enemy
|Virbank City, acquired once you defeat Roxie
|TM10
|Hidden Power
|Reveals the true potential
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM11
|Sunny Day
|Boosts FIRE power for 5 turns
|Mistralton PokeMart – 50,000 PokeDollars
|TM12
|Taunt
|Forces the enemy to only use attack moves
|Route 23
|TM13
|Ice Beam
|Use an ice beam to damage the enemy with a chance of freezing it
|Giant Chasm
|TM14
|Blizzard
|Summon an icy storm with a chance of freezing the enemy
|Lacunosa PokeMart – 70,000 PokeDollars
|TM15
|Hyper Beam
|Powerful attack that requires one turn to charge
|Purchasable from Route 9 Department Store for 90,000 PokeDollars
|TM16
|Light Screen
|Lowers SP. ATK damage
|Nimbasa City PokeMart for 30,000 Yen
|TM17
|Protect
|Dodge incoming attack
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM18
|Rain Dance
|Increase WATER damage for 5 turns
|Mistralton PokeMart for 50,000 PokeDollars
|TM19
|Telekinesis
|Raise the enemy in air and hit it easier for the next 3 turns
|Route 18
|TM20
|Safeguard
|Eliminate all status problems
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM21
|Frustration
|Stronger the Pokemon’s hate, stronger the attack
|Floccesy Ranch
|TM22
|Solarbeam
|Absorb light and then attack the next turn
|Pinwheel Forest
|TM23
|Smack Down
|Throw rocks or bullets at your opponent.
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM24
|Thunderbolt
|Strong electrical discharge with a chance of paralysis
|Victory Road – From Rival
|TM25
|Thunder
|Lightning discharge with a chance of paralysis
|Lacunosa Town PokeMart for 70,000 PokeDollars
|TM26
|Earthquake
|Shake the ground and deal damage
|Route 15
|TM27
|Return
|Directly proportional to your friendship bond
|Aspertia City, obtained from Bianca
|TM28
|Dig
|Go underneath the ground and attack the next turn
|Route 4
|TM29
|Psychic
|SP. ATK with a chance of lowering SP. DEF
|Route 13
|TM30
|Shadow Ball
|Throw a black ball of darkness at your enemy with a chance of lowering SP. DEF
|Reversal Mountain
|TM31
|Brick Break
|Shatter through REFLECT barriers and deal damage
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM32
|Double Team
|Create mirages in order to increase chances of dodging an attack
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM33
|Reflect
|Erect a wall of light which will weaken physical attacks
|Purchasable for 30,000 PokeDollars from Nimbasa City Pokemart
|TM34
|Sludge Wave
|Attack enemies near you with a wave of sludge. Chance of poison
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM35
|Flamethrower
|Fire attack that has a chance of inflicting a burn
|Route 23
|TM36
|Sludge Bomb
|Throw sludge at an enemy with a chance of poison
|Route 8
|TM37
|Sandstorm
|Create a sandstorm
|Mistralton City PokeMart for 50,000 PokeDollars
|TM38
|Fire Blast
|Fire ball thrown at your enemy with a chance of causing a burn
|Purchasable for 70,000 PokeDollars from the Lacunosa Town PokeMart
|TM39
|Rock Tomb
|Reduces enemy’s speed
|Relic Castle
|TM40
|Aerial Ace
|Unavoidable attack as it is extremely fast
|Mistralton City Runway
|TM41
|Torment
|Torment your enemy and prevent them from using the same move
|Castelia Sewers
|TM42
|Facade
|Increase ATTACK if inflicted by a burn, paralysis or poison
|Marine Tube
|TM43
|Flame Charge
|Flame yourself up and charge your enemy
|Tubeline Bridge
|TM44
|Rest
|Sleep for 2 turns restoring HP
|11th floor of the GameFreak building located in Castelia City
|TM45
|Attract
|Opposite gender may not attack
|North Street of the Castelia City
|TM46
|Thief
|Steal enemy Pokemon’s held item
|Virbank Complex
|TM47
|Low Sweep
|Attack the enemy’s feet with swift movement
|Wellspring Cave
|TM48
|Round
|Attack your enemy with a song and if everyone sings together, the move can be used successively with increase in power
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM49
|Echoed Voice
|Attack enemy with an echoed voice. Power increases if everyone uses it
|Nimbasa City, found in the Musical Hall
|TM50
|Overheat
|Full-Power attack at the cost of lowering your SP. ATK
|N’s Castle
|TM51
|Ally Switch
|Teleport and switch places with another Pokemon in your roster
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM52
|Focus Blast
|Lower enemy’s SP. DEF
|Wellspring Cave
|TM53
|Energy Ball
|Lower enemy’s SP. DEF
|Aspertia City
|TM54
|False Swipe
|Deal damage to your enemy and not let them go below 1 HP
|Reversal Mountain
|TM55
|Scald
|Fire hot water at your enemy with a chance of inflicting burn
|Defeat Marlon found in Seihaga City
|TM56
|Fling
|Throw held item
|Route 6
|TM57
|Charge Beam
|Chance of raising SP. ATT
|Lentimas Town
|TM58
|Sky Drop
|Raise enemy in the air in one turn and smack them down in the next turn
|Mistralton City
|TM59
|Incinerate
|Burn your enemy as well as any berries they might be holding
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM60
|Quash
|Hold your enemy down, forcing it to attack last
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM61
|Will-o-wisp
|Cause a burn on your enemy with fire
|Celestial Tower
|TM62
|Acrobatics
|Attack the enemy lightly, damage increases if your Pokemon is not holding any item
|Defeat Skyla in Mistralton City
|TM63
|Embargo
|Enemy will no longer able to use held items
|Driftveil City Market
|TM64
|Explosion
|Cause a lot of damage and make the enemy faint
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM65
|Shadow Claw
|Great chances of a critical hit
|Celestial Tower
|TM66
|Payback
|Deal greater damage after being hit once
|Route 16
|TM67
|Retaliate
|If a teammate faints, the power of this attack increases
|Team Plasma Frigate
|TM68
|Giga Impact
|User will not be able to attack next turn
|Department Store of Route 9 for 90,000 PokeDollars
|TM69
|Rock Polish
|Raises Speed
|Reversal Mountain
|TM70
|Flash
|A bright light is created in order to blind the enemy and reduce its accuracy
|Castelia City Mode Street
|TM71
|Stone Edge
|Great chances for a critical hit
|Twist Mountain
|TM72
|Volt Switch
|Attack the opponent and immediately switch places with another Pokemon
|Defeat Elesa in Nimbasa City
|TM73
|Thunder Wave
|Weak discharge of electricity which will paralyze the enemy
|Bought for 10,000 PokeDollars in Nimbasa City PokeMart
|TM74
|Gyro Ball
|Damage increases with respect to the foe’s speed
|Bought for 10,000 PokeDollars in Nimbasa City PokeMart
|TM75
|Swords Dance
|Raises ATTACK
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM76
|Struggle Bug
|Lower your enemy’s SP. ATK
|Defeat Burgh in Castelia City
|TM77
|Psych Up
|Take the enemy’s effects for yourself
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM78
|Bulldoze
|Lower opponent’s speed by creating a shockwave in the ground
|Defeat Clay in Driftveil City
|TM79
|Frost Breath
|Guaranteed critical hit. Chill your enemies
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM80
|Rock Slide
|Chances to cause flinching. Bring down boulders on your enemy
|Mistralton Cave
|TM81
|X-scissor
|Deals damage with no lasting effect
|Route 7
|TM82
|Dragon Tail
|Causes the opponent to switch out. If the battle is with a wild pokemon, the battle will end
|Defeat Drayden in Opelucid City
|TM83
|Work Up
|Raise ATTACK and SP. ATK
|Defeat Cheren in Aspertia City
|TM84
|Poison Jab
|Chance to poison enemy
|Moor of Iccirus
|TM85
|Dream Eater
|Take one half of the damage inflicted on the sleeping enemy
|Dreamyard
|TM86
|Grass Knot
|Deal more damage if your enemy is heavier
|Pinwheel Forest
|TM87
|Swagger
|Raise ATTACK
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM88
|Pluck
|Damage doubles if your enemy is holding a berry
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM89
|U-turn
|Switch out after damaging
|Pokemon World Tournament
|TM90
|Substitute
|Erect a decoy using 1/4th of the user’s maximum HP
|Twist Mountain
|TM91
|Flash Cannon
|Lower enemy’s SP. DEF
|Twist Mountain
|TM92
|Trick Room
|Slower Pokemon attacks for first 5 turns
|Abundant Shrine
|TM93
|Wild Charge
|Charges user up in electricity and smashes into the enemy
|Victory Road
|TM94
|Rock Smash
|Smash the enemy with a rock lowering its DEFENSE
|Virbank Complex
|TM95
|Snarl
|Lowers enemy’s SP. ATK
|Lostlorn Forest
|HM01
|Cut
|Cut your enemy
|Roxie in Virbank City
|HM02
|Fly
|Fly up for one turn, and attack in the next
|From Bianca at Route 5
|HM03
|Surf
|Create a huge wave and lay it down on your enemy
|From Cherren at Route 6
|HM04
|Strength
|Slam the enemy
|From Rival in Castelia Sewers
|HM05
|Waterfall
|Charge your foe with immense speed
|From N at Victory Road
|HM06
|Dive
|Dive underwater and attack the next turn
|From Rival at Undella Town