Pokemon BDSP Vulpix Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Vulpix is amongst the finest Pokemon of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we will take a dig into how you can catch Vulpix in Pokemon BDSP and other info like its evolution and abilities.

Pokemon BDSP Vulpix Location

Vulpix is a Fire Type Fox Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. With a regular Pokeball, it has a 24.8% Chance to Catch. Similar to a lot of other Fire Pokemon, Vulpix is commonly found within the hideaways of Grand Underground. Head to one of the fire/lava regions in the Grand Underground and you will be able to find one.

How to Catch Vulpix

There is a slight caveat when looking to add Vulpix to your Pokedex. Unfortunately, Vulpix is only available in Pokemon Shining Pearl. If you own Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, you will have to trade with someone with a copy of Shining Pearl to get Vulpix.

In order to catch Vulpix in BDSP, you need to have acquired the National Pokedex. Once you do, head over to the Grand Underground hideaways mentioned below or any other fire/lava zone and start searching

Volcanic Cave

Sandsear Cave

Base Stats

HP: 38

Attack: 41

Defense: 40

Special Attack: 50

Special Defense: 65

Speed: 65

Vulpix Abilities

Flash Fire: When Vulpix is hit by a Fire-type move, it is not being dealt with damage but instead raises the power of Vulpix by 50%. However, there is no increase in power due to subsequent hits.

Drought: It is the hidden ability of Vulpix, using which, when Vulpix enters battle, harsh sunlight is created. This effect will last 5 seconds if it’s not cleared through Cloud Nine, Air Lock, or replaced by another weapon condition.

How to Evolve Vulpix

You can use Fire Stone to evolve Vulpix into Ninetales.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As a Fire Type Pokemon, Vulpix has certain strengths and weaknesses.

It is strong against Bug, Ice, Steel, Grass, Fairy, and Fire, Type Moves. Here are all the Pokemon, Vukpix is strong against:

Ho-Oh (Fire Type)

Dialga (Steel Type)

Celebi (Psychic Type)

Metagross (Psychic Type)

Heatran (Fire Type)

On the contrary, Vulpix is weak against Ground, Rock, Water Type Moves. Here are all the Pokemon, which can cause the most damage to Vulpix: