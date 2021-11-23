Shiny Statues may seem like treasures but they serve a bigger purpose than just looking pretty. In this guide, we will show you how to get Shiny Statues in Pokemon BDSP, their uses and other related info.

Pokemon BDSP Shiny Statues

While you can head over to the Grand Underground and look for Shiny Statues in Pokemon BDSP, the process of finding them isn’t that simple. To find Shiny Statues, you have to look for a few special boxes but before we get into that, let us take a look at what shiny statues are.

What are Shiny Statues

These Pokemon statues have a distinct shine on them and look very pretty. There are 203 Shiny Statues in the game and they are different from normal statues as they provide different types of buffs.

The shiny statues raise the appearance rate of Pokemon so if you have an Infernape shiny statue, you will boost the chances of encountering a flame Pokemon by a lot. These statues give double the boost when compared to normal statues.

How to get Shiny Statues

You can get Shiny Statues by digging up Gorgeous Stone Boxes from the Grand Underground. We will be telling you of a way to boost your chances of digging up Gorgeous Stone boxes.

If you collect 40 Digletts, the game will award you with a bonus that increases your chances of digging up Gorgeous Boxes by 100%. This means that the next boxes you dig up in the underground will be Gorgeous Boxes and then the bonus will end.

Digging Gorgeous Boxes

Go to the Underground and start digging in any yellow digging spot by pressing the R button. Your goal is to find a Purple colored box that has a ghost-type symbol on it. These boxes are 3×3 in size.

Keep farming these boxes to acquire Shiny Statues and add them to your collection. You can also keep these newly acquired shiny statues inside your Secret Base in Pokemon BDSP.