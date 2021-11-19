Shiny Pokemon are extremely rare Pokemon that appear at random in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP

Each Pokemon encountered has a 1/4096 chance of being a Shiny one. However, the number can be increased in various ways.

Due to their incredibly low spawn rate, Shinies are highly coveted Pokemon. If you are interested in them, we will walk you through the various methods for catching Shiny Pokemon and Shiny hunting in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Chaining

The game keeps track of how many Pokemon of a certain species, a player has captured or beaten. As this number rises, so will the player’s chances of encountering a Shiny form of that Pokemon species.

Running away from combat with that Pokémon, on the other hand, will keep the number from climbing.

Here is a list of the number of defeats/captures, and how that directly affects your chances to encounter a Shiny Pokemon.

0-50 defeats/captures – 1/4096

50 defeats/captures – 1/2048 with 2x encounter rate.

100 defeats/captures – 1/1365 with 3x encounter rate

200 defeats/captures – 1/1024 with 4x encounter rate

500 defeats/captures – 1/683 with 6x encounter rate

The chain will break if you encounter a Pokemon that is not the same species. Also, don’t get into any encounters in the grass that is not rustled by the Poke Radar. If no grass shakes after the Poke Radar battle, that will also end the chain.

Masuda Method

When two Pokemon from different regions are brought to a Nursery, their odds of generating a Shiny egg are considerably enhanced.

Since Generation 3, the Masuda Method has been used to breed Shiny Pokémon in the series.

A player from the United States, for example, may trade with a player from Asia. This increases their chances of producing Shiny Eggs through breeding.

This will have 1/683 chances of being a Shiny Pokémon. Players frequently seek foreign Dittos, because Dittos potentially mate with practically every Pokemon.

Poké Radar

The Poke Radar is an equipment obtained after completing the main game. It boosts rare encounters in the long grass.

Players can employ a Repel in combination with a Poké Radar to guarantee that their encounters are rare, and they can chain encounters together by knocking out or catching a Pokémon.

If you want to have a successful chain and a better chance of keeping your chain, make sure you’re capturing the Pokémon rather than knocking them out. By far it is the better option.

If you knock out a Pokémon, your chain has an 83 percent chance of advancing. If you are catching a Pokemon, on the other hand, you have a 93 percent chance of your chain advancing. The chain can have a maximum of 40 encounters.

Restarting Static Encounters

Some encounters in the game will be deemed static, in the sense that they will always happen at the same time and in the same location.

You can take advantage of this opportunity by restarting static encounters to obtain Shiny Pokemon.

Choosing your first Pokémon is a perfect example of this. As long as you saved right before the encounter, you may just continue the encounter till you acquire a Shiny Pokémon.