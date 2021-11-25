Pokemon BDSP Recovery Items Guide

In this guide we’ll be focusing on providing you with a list of all Recovery Items used in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Recovery Items

When fighting against higher level Pokemon, there’s a higher possibility to get injured causing a loss of HP, PP or even Status Condition.

This is where your Recovery Items save your Pokemon as these items act as medicines that help you get their health back to normal. Below we’ve listed down all types of recovery Items in Pokemon BDSP which you can surely need in the near future when facing tough challenges.

Items to Restore HP

There are 27 types of HP Recovering Items.

Energy Powder: Restores 60 HP of an injured Pokemon.

Energy Root: Restores approximately 120 HP of an injured Pokemon.

Fresh Water: Restores 30 HP of a single Pokemon.

Full Restore: Restores full HP of a single Pokemon and recovers status in any condition.

Hyper Potion: Restores 120 HP of an injured Pokemon.

Lemonade: Restores 70 HP of a single Pokemon.

Max Potion: Restores max HP of a single Pokemon.

Moomoo Milk: Restores approximately 100 HP of an injured Pokemon.

Potion: Restores 20 HP of an injured Pokemon.

Soda Pop: Restores 50 HP of a single Pokemon.

Super Potion: Restores 60 HP of an injured Pokemon.

Aguav Berry: Restores Pokemon’s HP but confuses the Pokemon if it doesn’t like the taste of it.

Aspear Berry: Automatically recovers if the Pokemon if it’s Frozen in a battle.

Cheri Berry: Automatically recovers if the Pokemon if it’s Paralyzed in a battle.

Chesto Berry: Automatically recovers if the Pokemon is asleep in a battle.

Enigma Berry: Restores HP upon being attacked by a lethal move.

Figy Berry: Restores Pokemon’s HP but confuses the Pokemon if it doesn’t like the taste of it.

Iapapa Berry: Restores Pokemon’s HP but confuses the Pokemon if it doesn’t like the taste of it.

Leppa Berry: Restores 10 PP of an already consumed move during a battle.

Lum Berry: Recovers any status condition during a battle.

Mago Berry: Restores Pokemon’s HP but confuses the Pokemon if it doesn’t like the taste of it.

Oran Berry: Restores HP by 10 points during a battle.

Pecha Berry: Automatically recovers if the Pokemon is poisoned in a battle.

Persim Berry: Automatically recovers if the Pokemon is confused in a battle.

Rawst Berry: Automatically recovers if the Pokemon is burnt in a battle.

Sitrus Berry: Restores a chunk of a Pokemon’s HP during a battle.

Wiki Berry: Restores Pokemon’s HP but confuses the Pokemon if it doesn’t like the taste of it.

Items to Restore PP

There are 4 types of PP Recovering Items.

Elixir: Restores 10 PP of each move used by the Pokemon.

Ether: Restores 10 PP of a particular move used by the Pokemon.

Max Elixir: Fully restores PP of each move used by the Pokemon.

Max Ether: Fully restores PP of a particular move used by the Pokemon.

Items to Heal Status Condition

There are 12 types of SC Healing Items.

Antidote: Prevents you from being poisoned by a single Pokemon.

Awakening: Used once for waking up a Pokemon from a deep sleep.

Burn Heal: Heals a Pokemon affected by Burn.

Full Heal: Used once for healing each status condition of a Pokemon.

Heal Powder: Used once for healing each status condition of a Pokemon.

Ice Heal: Used for defrosting a Frozen Pokemon.

Lava Cookie: Used once for healing each status condition of a Pokemon.

Max Revive: Used for both reviving a single fainted Pokemon and for fully healing max HP of a Pokemon.

Old Gateau: Used once for healing each status condition of a Pokemon.

Paralyze Heal: Used for setting a single Paralyzed Pokemon free.

Revival Herb: Used for both reviving a fainted Pokemon and fully healing max HP.

Revive: Used for both reviving a single fainted Pokemon and for healing 50% max HP of a Pokemon.