Pokemon BDSP Luxray Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Luxray in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is an Electric Type Gleam Eyes Pokemon. Luxray and its lower-level form Shinx has different locations in Pokemon BDSP, and in this guide, we will be covering all of those along with all the other stats of Luxray.

Pokemon BDSP Luxray Location

Luxray is an Electric Type Gleam Eyes Pokemon, which is very beneficial for scenarios where a dark or tough encounter comes upon you, and the prey is hiding from you.

How to Catch Luxray

The chance of catching Luxray with a regular Pokeball is 5.9%. Luxray doesn’t have a proper spawn location, and you can’t really find him in the wild.

So instead, You can find the unevolved form Shinx and work your way through it. You’ll find the unevolved form of Luxray called Shinx on route 202 or route 203, 203 is recommended for better encounter rates. It will need some leveling up as you’ll find it in a very low-level form

Besides the routes, below are all other locations to find Luxio and Shinx in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Whiteout Cave

Sunlit Cavern

Spacious Cave

Grass Land Cave

Fuego Iron Works

Base Stats

Below are mentioned the base stats for this Pokemon.

HP: 80

80 Attack: 120

120 Defense: 79

79 Special Attack: 95

95 Special Defense: 79

79 Speed: 70

70 Total: 523

Luxray Abilities

These are the abilities that can be used to find Luxray, as mentioned before.

Rivalry: It deals with the maximum amount of damage against a Pokemon of the same gender.

Intimidate: It helps in reducing the attack of opponents by one stage once the ability-bearer switches.

Guts: Doubles the attacks of ability-bearer once hit with poison, burn, paralysis, freeze or sleep.

How to Evolve Luxray

First, level up Shinx to level 15. Once it hits level 15, it will turn into Luxio. From Level 15, you’ll level up your Shinx to Level 30, evolving it into Luxray.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Here are some strengths and weaknesses related to Luxray. It’ll really help you understand Luxray’s dynamic during fights and how to use him efficiently.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Luxray performs very well against:

Lugia (Psychic and Flying)

Ho-Oh (Fire and Flying)

Rayquaza (Dragon and Flaying

Dialga (Steel and Dragon)

Dragonite (Dragon and Flying)

Luxray performs poorly against the following Pokemon: