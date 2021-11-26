Pokemon BDSP Heatran Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Legendary Pokemon are in a league of their own in the Pokemon world. That is why they can be a little tricky to find in Pokemon brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl. In this Pokemon BDSP guide, we will tell you all you need to know about the legendary Pokemon Heatran, its location and how you can catch it.

Pokemon BDSP Heatran Location

Heatran is a Volcanic Dwelling Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. Heatran has only one spawn location, and that is the inside Stark Mountain on an Island in the North East.

But you can’t simply go to the mountain and find Heatran in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There is a little bit of tedious work involved.

How to Catch Heatran

You have to enter Stark Mountain and meet up with Buck, but first, you’ll need to maneuver around all the boulders in the first room.

How to Solve Stark Mountain Boulder Puzzle

Firstly, you’ll need to use your strength HM to move a boulder down a set of stairs. Then you’ll find a set of three boulders blocking your path, push the top and bottom ones forward once, and then either push the middle one up or down to clear your path.

Continue on and smash or roll any remaining rocks or boulders in your way. Finally, climb up the stairs to the next room.

Here Buck is waiting for you. You have to team up with him for a series of double battles throughout the entirety of the room.

Finally, the last set of stairs leads you to the core room where Buck will steam the magma stone. Now you need to exit the mountain, and head to the survival area. We recommend using the escape rope.

Go and talk to Buck’s Grandfather and he’ll tell buck to place the magma sone back. Now repeat all of the above to get back to the core room, and Heatran will be waiting for you there.

Base Stats

HP: 91

Attack: 90

Defense: 106

Special Attack: 130

Special Defense: 106

Speed: 77

Heatran Abilities

Flash Fire: If Heatran is hit by a fire type move, it’s own fire type moves will become 50% more effective for as long as it’s in battle

Flame Body (Hidden Ability): If Heatran is hit by a contact move (such as tackle) it has a 30% chance to inflict the burn status effect to the attacker.

How to Evolve Heatran

No known evolution form in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Heatran is a heat and steel type Pokemon; hence it is weak against ground, water and fighting types but is good against steel, flying, dragon, psychic, normal, poison, bug, grass, ice and fairy types.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Heatran performs very well against:

Arceus

Ho-Oh

Rayquaza

Lugia

Mewtwo

Heatran performs poorly against the following Pokemon: