Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have lots of different Pokemons that can be caught in the wild. One of these is Growlithe, which is a fire-type puppy Pokemon. In this guide, we will talk about Pokemon BDSP Growlithe Location, How to Evolve, Type, and Abilities.

Pokemon BDSP Growlithe Location

Growlithe is a Fire-type puppy Pokemon that is equally cute and deadly. Keep in mind that finding Growlithe requires players to first have access to the National Pokedex.

How to Catch Growlithe

Growlithe can be found and caught in the locations below by simply walking through the area after you get the National Pokedex. Once you encounter it, you have a 24.8% chance to catch it with a regular Pokeball.

In Pokemon BDSP, Growlithe can be found within the various hideaways inside Grand Underground.

We have listed all the locations where Growlithe can be found in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Typhlo Cavern: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Growlithe

Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Growlithe Sand Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Growlithe

Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Growlithe Lave Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Growlithe

Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Growlithe Cayon Lava Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Growlithe

Base Stats

A Growlithe has the following base stats in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

HP: 55

Attack: 70

Defense: 45

Special Attack: 70

Special Defense: 50

Speed: 60

Total Points: 350

Growlithe Abilities

Growlithe has the following abilities in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Intimidate: When the ability-bearer enters, all opponents’ Attack is reduced by one level.

Cloud Nine: When Growlithe is hit by a fire-type move, it raises the power of its fire-type moves by 50%. Increase happens only once, and the effect stays throughout the fight.

Justified: When struck by a devastating Dark-type move, this boosts the ability-Attack bearer’s attack by one level.

As it levels up, Growlithe will also learn new moves and abilities like

Ember

Flame Wheel

Fire Fang

Bite

How to Evolve Growlithe

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Growlithe has one evolution. Growlithe evolves into Arcanine by using the Fire Stone.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Growlithe is a Fire-type Pokemon, it is strong against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Fairy, and Ice-type Pokemon. It is weak against Ground, Rock, and Water-type Pokemon.

Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Growlithe is weak.

Palkia (Water and Dragon)

Kyogre (Water)

Groudon (Ground)

Tyranitar (Rock and Dark)

Growlithe is strong against the following Pokemon.