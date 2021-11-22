How to Get and Revive Fossil in Pokemon BDSP

Most of the wild Pokemon, in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can be found roaming in the thick grass or hiding in caves. Several Pokemon, however, can only be caught by resurrecting them from fossils. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to Get and Revive Fossils in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Get and Revive Fossils in Pokemon BDSP

The Skull Fossil and the Armor Fossil are two fossils found in Pokemon BDSP. The fossil you get differs depending on the version of the game you’re playing.

The Armor Fossil can only be found in Shining Pearl, while the Skull Fossil can only be found in Brilliant Diamond.

Where to Get Pokemon Fossils

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, fossils exist solely in the Grand Underground, and they can be difficult to track. Here’s a breakdown of how to get fossils and revive them.

You must dig for fossils in the Grand Underground of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl at yellow glittering areas marked with diamonds on the mini-map.

When you interact with the mark, you will be prompted to play a digging minigame in which you can collect fossils.

Initially, Skull and Armor fossils are only available and the good thing is that both have a high spawn rate. However, after the acquisition of the National Dex, fossils from various locations begin to appear in the Grand Underground as well.

Pokemon that are not native to Sinnoh appear as fossils in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The spawn rate for some of them, though, varies based on the game you’re playing.

How to Revive Pokemon Fossils

Once you have gotten the fossils, take them to the Mining Museum in Oreburgh City. Speak with the guy at the front desk, and he’ll offer to resurrect a fossil if you have one in your inventory.

Hand over the fossil, and you’ll be able to claim your Pokemon the next time you visit the facility. If you’re in a hurry, simply leave and re-enter the Mining Museum to reclaim your fossil (Now in form of a Pokemon).

The fossil will awaken as a Level 20 Pokemon, and it’s worth noting that only one fossil can be extracted at a time.

All Fossils in Pokemon BDSP

Here is a list of Fossils and Fossil Pokemon available in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Skull Fossil: This fossil can only be found in Brilliant Diamond. It can yield the Pokemon Cranidos, a Rock-type Pokemon.

Armor Fossil: Shining Pearl is the only place where you can find the Armor Fossil. This fossil can give rise to Shieldon, a Pokemon of the Rock and Steel-type.

After the acquisition of National Dex, the following fossils will begin to spawn as well.