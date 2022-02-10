In this Pokemon BDSP EV Yield guide, we will tell you each and everything related to EVs and list how many EVs each Pokemon Yields when defeated in battle. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Pokemon BDSP EV Yield Chart

Before we get into the details of EV Yields in Pokemon BDSP, let’s first discuss what exactly are EVs and why you’d want to get the best yield when battling a Pokemon.

What are EVs?

EVs or Effort Values are a kind of hidden stat reward you get for defeating another Pokemon in Battle. These stat rewards add additional points to the base value of a Pokemon’s six major stats: HP. Attack, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed when a Pokemon Levels up.

For every 4 EV your Pokemon has in a certain stat, it will gain an additional +1 in that stat.

How do you get EVs?

After beating an opponent in battle, your Pokemon will get the opposing Pokemon’s EV yield in addition to EXP. If you have Pokemon in your party and they receive EXP through EXP Share, they will also acquire EVs.

Each Pokemon species has its unique EV yield, which goes from 0 to 3 in each stat, with 3 being the maximum amount of EV earned in a single fight. Getting Pokerus, Power Items, and Vitamins will help you EV train your Pokemon quickly.

Each stat can have up to 252 EVs. A Pokemon that has just been hatched or captured will have no EVs at first. The Pokemon will acquire EVs when you fight them or feed them Vitamins, with a maximum of 252 for each stat.

A single Pokemon can only have 510 EVs split across all stats, whereas a single stat can only acquire 252 EVs. Most individuals prefer to spend 252 EVs each into two stats, with the remaining 6 EVs going towards another.

List of Pokemon by EV Yield in Pokemon BDSP

We have compiled a list of 493 Pokemon and their EV Yield in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon HP Attack Defense Special Attack Special Defense Speed Abomasnow 0 1 0 1 0 0 Abra 0 0 0 1 0 0 Absol 0 2 0 0 0 0 Aerodactyl 0 0 0 0 0 2 Aggron 0 0 3 0 0 0 Aipom 0 0 0 0 0 1 Alakazam 0 0 0 3 0 0 Altaria 0 0 0 0 2 0 Ambipom 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ampharos 0 0 0 3 0 0 Anorith 0 1 0 0 0 0 Arbok 0 2 0 0 0 0 Arcanine 0 2 0 0 0 0 Arceus 3 0 0 0 0 0 Ariados 0 2 0 0 0 0 Armaldo 0 2 0 0 0 0 Aron 0 0 1 0 0 0 Articuno 0 0 0 0 3 0 Azelf 0 2 0 1 0 0 Azumarill 3 0 0 0 0 0 Azurill 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bagon 0 1 0 0 0 0 Baltoy 0 0 0 0 1 0 Banette 0 2 0 0 0 0 Barboach 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bastiodon 0 0 2 0 0 0 Bayleef 0 0 1 0 1 0 Beautifly 0 0 0 3 0 0 Beedrill 0 2 0 0 1 0 Beldum 0 0 1 0 0 0 Bellossom 0 0 0 0 3 0 Bellsprout 0 1 0 0 0 0 Bibarel 0 2 0 0 0 0 Bidoof 1 0 0 0 0 0 Blastoise 0 0 0 0 3 0 Blaziken 0 3 0 0 0 0 Blissey 3 0 0 0 0 0 Bonsly 0 0 1 0 0 0 Breloom 0 2 0 0 0 0 Bronzong 0 0 1 0 1 0 Bronzor 0 0 1 0 0 0 Budew 0 0 0 1 0 0 Buizel 0 0 0 0 0 1 Bulbasaur 0 0 0 1 0 0 Buneary 0 0 0 0 0 1 Burmy 0 0 0 0 1 0 Butterfree 0 2 0 0 1 0 Cacnea 0 0 0 1 0 0 Cacturne 0 1 0 1 0 0 Camerupt 0 1 0 1 0 0 Carnivine 0 2 0 0 0 0 Carvanha 0 1 0 0 0 0 Cascoon 0 0 2 0 0 0 Castform 1 0 0 0 0 0 Caterpie 1 0 0 0 0 0 Celebi 3 0 0 0 0 0 Chansey 2 0 0 0 0 0 Charizard 0 0 0 3 0 0 Charmander 0 0 0 1 0 0 Charmeleon 0 0 0 1 0 1 Chatot 0 1 0 0 0 0 Cherrim 0 0 0 2 0 0 Cherubi 0 0 0 1 0 0 Chikorita 0 0 0 0 1 0 Chimchar 0 0 0 0 0 1 Chimecho 0 0 0 1 1 0 Chinchou 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chingling 0 0 0 1 0 0 Clamperl 0 0 1 0 0 0 Claydol 0 0 0 0 2 0 Clefable 3 0 0 0 0 0 Clefairy 2 0 0 0 0 0 Cleffa 0 0 0 0 1 0 Cloyster 0 0 2 0 0 0 Combee 0 0 0 0 0 1 Combusken 0 1 0 1 0 0 Corphish 0 1 0 0 0 0 Corsola 0 0 1 0 1 0 Cradily 0 0 0 0 2 0 Cranidos 0 1 0 0 0 0 Crawdaunt 0 2 0 0 0 0 Cresselia 0 0 0 0 3 0 Croagunk 0 1 0 0 0 0 Crobat 0 0 0 0 0 3 Croconaw 0 1 1 0 0 0 Cubone 0 0 1 0 0 0 Cyndaquil 0 0 0 0 0 1 Darkrai 0 0 0 2 0 1 Delcatty 1 0 0 0 0 1 Delibird 0 0 0 0 0 1 Deoxys 0 1 0 1 0 1 Deoxys (Attack Form) 0 2 0 1 0 0 Deoxys (Defense Form) 0 0 2 0 1 0 Deoxys (Speed Form) 0 0 0 0 0 3 Dewgong 0 0 0 0 2 0 Dialga 0 0 0 3 0 0 Diglett 0 0 0 0 0 1 Ditto 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dodrio 0 2 0 0 0 0 Doduo 0 1 0 0 0 0 Donphan 0 1 1 0 0 0 Dragonair 0 2 0 0 0 0 Dragonite 0 3 0 0 0 0 Drapion 0 0 2 0 0 0 Dratini 0 1 0 0 0 0 Drifblim 2 0 0 0 0 0 Drifloon 1 0 0 0 0 0 Drowzee 0 0 0 0 1 0 Dugtrio 0 0 0 0 0 2 Dunsparce 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dusclops 0 0 1 0 1 0 Dusknoir 0 0 1 0 2 0 Duskull 0 0 0 0 1 0 Dustox 0 0 0 0 3 0 Eevee 0 0 0 0 1 0 Ekans 0 1 0 0 0 0 Electabuzz 0 0 0 0 0 2 Electivire 0 3 0 0 0 0 Electrike 0 0 0 0 0 1 Electrode 0 0 0 0 0 2 Elekid 0 0 0 0 0 1 Empoleon 0 0 0 3 0 0 Entei 1 2 0 0 0 0 Espeon 0 0 0 2 0 0 Exeggcute 0 0 1 0 0 0 Exeggutor 0 0 2 0 0 0 Exploud 3 0 0 0 0 0 Fan Rotom 0 0 0 1 0 1 Farfetch’d 0 1 0 0 0 0 Fearow 0 0 0 0 0 2 Feebas 0 0 0 0 0 1 Feraligatr 0 2 1 0 0 0 Finneon 0 0 0 0 0 1 Flaaffy 0 0 0 2 0 0 Flareon 0 2 0 0 0 0 Floatzel 0 0 0 0 0 2 Flygon 0 1 0 0 0 2 Forretress 0 0 2 0 0 0 Froslass 0 0 0 0 0 2 Frost Rotom 0 0 0 1 0 1 Furret 0 0 0 0 0 2 Gabite 0 2 0 0 0 0 Gallade 0 3 0 0 0 0 Garchomp 0 3 0 0 0 0 Gardevoir 0 0 0 3 0 0 Gastly 0 0 0 1 0 0 Gastrodon 2 0 0 0 0 0 Gastrodon (West Sea) 2 0 0 0 0 0 Gengar 0 0 0 3 0 0 Geodude 0 0 1 0 0 0 Gible 0 1 0 0 0 0 Girafarig 0 0 0 2 0 0 Giratina (Altered Form) 3 0 0 0 0 0 Giratina (Origin Form) 3 0 0 0 0 0 Glaceon 0 0 0 2 0 0 Glalie 2 0 0 0 0 0 Glameow 0 0 0 0 0 1 Gligar 0 0 1 0 0 0 Gliscor 0 0 2 0 0 0 Gloom 0 0 0 2 0 0 Golbat 0 0 0 0 0 2 Goldeen 0 1 0 0 0 0 Golduck 0 0 0 2 0 0 Golem 0 0 3 0 0 0 Gorebyss 0 0 0 2 0 0 Granbull 0 2 0 0 0 0 Graveler 0 0 2 0 0 0 Grimer 1 0 0 0 0 0 Grotle 0 1 1 0 0 0 Groudon 0 3 0 0 0 0 Grovyle 0 0 0 0 0 2 Growlithe 0 1 0 0 0 0 Grumpig 0 0 0 0 2 0 Gulpin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gyarados 0 2 0 0 0 0 Happiny 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hariyama 2 0 0 0 0 0 Haunter 0 0 0 2 0 0 Heat Rotom 0 0 0 1 0 1 Heatran 0 0 0 3 0 0 Heracross 0 2 0 0 0 0 Hippopotas 0 0 1 0 0 0 Hippowdon 0 0 2 0 0 0 Hitmonchan 0 0 0 0 2 0 Hitmonlee 0 2 0 0 0 0 Hitmontop 0 0 0 0 2 0 Ho-Oh 0 0 0 0 3 0 Honchkrow 0 2 0 0 0 0 Hoothoot 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hoppip 0 0 0 0 1 0 Horsea 0 0 0 1 0 0 Houndoom 0 0 0 2 0 0 Houndour 0 0 0 1 0 0 Huntail 0 1 1 0 0 0 Hypno 0 0 0 0 2 0 Igglybuff 1 0 0 0 0 0 Illumise 0 0 0 0 0 1 Infernape 0 1 0 1 0 1 Ivysaur 0 0 0 1 1 0 Jigglypuff 2 0 0 0 0 0 Jirachi 3 0 0 0 0 0 Jolteon 0 0 0 0 0 2 Jumpluff 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jynx 0 0 0 2 0 0 Kabuto 0 0 1 0 0 0 Kabutops 0 2 0 0 0 0 Kadabra 0 0 0 2 0 0 Kakuna 0 0 2 0 0 0 Kangaskhan 2 0 0 0 0 0 Kecleon 0 0 0 0 1 0 Kingdra 0 1 0 1 1 0 Kingler 0 2 0 0 0 0 Kirlia 0 0 0 2 0 0 Koffing 0 0 1 0 0 0 Krabby 0 1 0 0 0 0 Kricketot 0 0 1 0 0 0 Kricketune 0 2 0 0 0 0 Kyogre 0 0 0 3 0 0 Lairon 0 0 2 0 0 0 Lanturn 2 0 0 0 0 0 Lapras 2 0 0 0 0 0 Larvitar 0 1 0 0 0 0 Latias 0 0 0 0 3 0 Latios 0 0 0 3 0 0 Leafeon 0 0 2 0 0 0 Ledian 0 0 0 0 2 0 Ledyba 0 0 0 0 1 0 Lickilicky 3 0 0 0 0 0 Lickitung 2 0 0 0 0 0 Lileep 0 0 0 0 1 0 Linoone 0 0 0 0 0 2 Lombre 0 0 0 0 2 0 Lopunny 0 0 0 0 0 2 Lotad 0 0 0 0 1 0 Loudred 2 0 0 0 0 0 Lucario 0 1 0 1 0 0 Ludicolo 0 0 0 0 3 0 Lugia 0 0 0 0 3 0 Lumineon 0 0 0 0 0 2 Lunatone 0 0 0 2 0 0 Luvdisc 0 0 0 0 0 1 Luxio 0 2 0 0 0 0 Luxray 0 3 0 0 0 0 Machamp 0 3 0 0 0 0 Machoke 0 2 0 0 0 0 Machop 0 1 0 0 0 0 Magby 0 0 0 0 0 1 Magcargo 0 0 2 0 0 0 Magikarp 0 0 0 0 0 1 Magmar 0 0 0 2 0 0 Magmortar 0 0 0 3 0 0 Magnemite 0 0 0 1 0 0 Magneton 0 0 0 2 0 0 Magnezone 0 0 0 3 0 0 Makuhita 1 0 0 0 0 0 Mamoswine 0 3 0 0 0 0 Manaphy 3 0 0 0 0 0 Manectric 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mankey 0 1 0 0 0 0 Mantine 0 0 0 0 2 0 Mantyke 0 0 0 0 1 0 Mareep 0 0 0 1 0 0 Marill 2 0 0 0 0 0 Marowak 0 0 2 0 0 0 Marshtomp 0 2 0 0 0 0 Masquerain 0 0 0 1 1 0 Mawile 0 1 1 0 0 0 Medicham 0 0 0 0 0 2 Meditite 0 0 0 0 0 1 Meganium 0 0 1 0 2 0 Meowth 0 0 0 0 0 1 Mesprit 0 1 0 1 1 0 Metagross 0 0 3 0 0 0 Metang 0 0 2 0 0 0 Metapod 0 0 2 0 0 0 Mew 3 0 0 0 0 0 Mewtwo 0 0 0 3 0 0 Mightyena 0 2 0 0 0 0 Milotic 0 0 0 0 2 0 Miltank 0 0 2 0 0 0 Mime Jr. 0 0 0 0 1 0 Minun 0 0 0 0 0 1 Misdreavus 0 0 0 0 1 0 Mismagius 0 0 0 1 1 0 Moltres 0 0 0 3 0 0 Monferno 0 0 0 1 0 1 Mothim 0 1 0 1 0 0 Mow Rotom 0 0 0 1 0 1 Mr. Mime 0 0 0 0 2 0 Mudkip 0 1 0 0 0 0 Muk 1 1 0 0 0 0 Munchlax 1 0 0 0 0 0 Murkrow 0 0 0 0 0 1 Natu 0 0 0 1 0 0 Nidoking 0 3 0 0 0 0 Nidoqueen 3 0 0 0 0 0 Nidoran♀ 1 0 0 0 0 0 Nidoran♂ 0 1 0 0 0 0 Nidorina 2 0 0 0 0 0 Nidorino 0 2 0 0 0 0 Nincada 0 0 1 0 0 0 Ninetales 0 0 0 0 1 1 Ninjask 0 0 0 0 0 2 Noctowl 2 0 0 0 0 0 Nosepass 0 0 1 0 0 0 Numel 0 0 0 1 0 0 Nuzleaf 0 2 0 0 0 0 Octillery 0 1 0 1 0 0 Oddish 0 0 0 1 0 0 Omanyte 0 0 1 0 0 0 Omastar 0 0 2 0 0 0 Onix 0 0 1 0 0 0 Pachirisu 0 0 0 0 0 1 Palkia 0 0 0 3 0 0 Paras 0 1 0 0 0 0 Parasect 0 2 1 0 0 0 Pelipper 0 0 2 0 0 0 Persian 0 0 0 0 0 2 Phanpy 1 0 0 0 0 0 Phione 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pichu 0 0 0 0 0 1 Pidgeot 0 0 0 0 0 3 Pidgeotto 0 0 0 0 0 2 Pidgey 0 0 0 0 0 1 Pikachu 0 0 0 0 0 2 Piloswine 1 1 0 0 0 0 Pineco 0 0 1 0 0 0 Pinsir 0 2 0 0 0 0 Piplup 0 0 0 1 0 0 Plusle 0 0 0 0 0 1 Politoed 0 0 0 0 3 0 Poliwag 0 0 0 0 0 1 Poliwhirl 0 0 0 0 0 2 Poliwrath 0 0 3 0 0 0 Ponyta 0 0 0 0 0 1 Poochyena 0 1 0 0 0 0 Porygon 0 0 0 1 0 0 Porygon-Z 0 0 0 3 0 0 Porygon2 0 0 0 2 0 0 Primeape 0 2 0 0 0 0 Prinplup 0 0 0 2 0 0 Probopass 0 0 1 0 2 0 Psyduck 0 0 0 1 0 0 Pupitar 0 2 0 0 0 0 Purugly 0 0 0 0 0 2 Quagsire 2 0 0 0 0 0 Quilava 0 0 0 1 0 1 Qwilfish 0 1 0 0 0 0 Raichu 0 0 0 0 0 3 Raikou 0 0 0 1 0 2 Ralts 0 0 0 1 0 0 Rampardos 0 2 0 0 0 0 Rapidash 0 0 0 0 0 2 Raticate 0 0 0 0 0 2 Rattata 0 0 0 0 0 1 Rayquaza 0 2 0 1 0 0 Regice 0 0 0 0 3 0 Regigigas 0 3 0 0 0 0 Regirock 0 0 3 0 0 0 Registeel 0 0 2 0 1 0 Relicanth 1 0 1 0 0 0 Remoraid 0 0 0 1 0 0 Rhydon 0 2 0 0 0 0 Rhyhorn 0 0 1 0 0 0 Rhyperior 0 3 0 0 0 0 Riolu 0 1 0 0 0 0 Roselia 0 0 0 2 0 0 Roserade 0 0 0 3 0 0 Rotom 0 0 0 1 0 1 Sableye 0 1 1 0 0 0 Salamence 0 3 0 0 0 0 Sandshrew 0 0 1 0 0 0 Sandslash 0 0 2 0 0 0 Sceptile 0 0 0 0 0 3 Scizor 0 2 0 0 0 0 Scyther 0 1 0 0 0 0 Seadra 0 0 1 1 0 0 Seaking 0 2 0 0 0 0 Sealeo 2 0 0 0 0 0 Seedot 0 0 1 0 0 0 Seel 0 0 0 0 1 0 Sentret 0 1 0 0 0 0 Seviper 0 1 0 1 0 0 Sharpedo 0 2 0 0 0 0 Shaymin (Land Forme) 3 0 0 0 0 0 Shaymin (Sky Forme) 3 0 0 0 0 0 Shedinja 2 0 0 0 0 0 Shelgon 0 0 2 0 0 0 Shellder 0 0 1 0 0 0 Shellos 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shellos (West Sea) 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shieldon 0 0 1 0 0 0 Shiftry 0 3 0 0 0 0 Shinx 0 1 0 0 0 0 Shroomish 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shuckle 0 0 1 0 1 0 Shuppet 0 1 0 0 0 0 Silcoon 0 0 2 0 0 0 Skarmory 0 0 2 0 0 0 Skiploom 0 0 0 0 0 2 Skitty 0 0 0 0 0 1 Skorupi 0 0 1 0 0 0 Skuntank 2 0 0 0 0 0 Slaking 3 0 0 0 0 0 Slakoth 1 0 0 0 0 0 Slowbro 0 0 2 0 0 0 Slowking 0 0 0 0 3 0 Slowpoke 1 0 0 0 0 0 Slugma 0 0 0 1 0 0 Smeargle 0 0 0 0 0 1 Smoochum 0 0 0 1 0 0 Sneasel 0 0 0 0 0 1 Snorlax 2 0 0 0 0 0 Snorunt 1 0 0 0 0 0 Snover 0 1 0 0 0 0 Snubbull 0 1 0 0 0 0 Solrock 0 2 0 0 0 0 Spearow 0 0 0 0 0 1 Spheal 1 0 0 0 0 0 Spinarak 0 1 0 0 0 0 Spinda 0 0 0 1 0 0 Spiritomb 0 0 1 0 1 0 Spoink 0 0 0 0 1 0 Squirtle 0 0 1 0 0 0 Stantler 0 1 0 0 0 0 Staraptor 0 3 0 0 0 0 Staravia 0 0 0 0 0 2 Starly 0 0 0 0 0 1 Starmie 0 0 0 0 0 2 Staryu 0 0 0 0 0 1 Steelix 0 0 2 0 0 0 Stunky 0 0 0 0 0 1 Sudowoodo 0 0 2 0 0 0 Suicune 0 0 1 0 2 0 Sunflora 0 0 0 2 0 0 Sunkern 0 0 0 1 0 0 Surskit 0 0 0 0 0 1 Swablu 0 0 0 0 1 0 Swalot 2 0 0 0 0 0 Swampert 0 3 0 0 0 0 Swellow 0 0 0 0 0 2 Swinub 0 1 0 0 0 0 Taillow 0 0 0 0 0 1 Tangela 0 0 1 0 0 0 Tangrowth 0 0 2 0 0 0 Tauros 0 1 0 0 0 1 Teddiursa 0 1 0 0 0 0 Tentacool 0 0 0 0 1 0 Tentacruel 0 0 0 0 2 0 Togekiss 0 0 0 2 1 0 Togepi 0 0 0 0 1 0 Togetic 0 0 0 0 2 0 Torchic 0 0 0 1 0 0 Torkoal 0 0 2 0 0 0 Torterra 0 2 1 0 0 0 Totodile 0 1 0 0 0 0 Toxicroak 0 2 0 0 0 0 Trapinch 0 1 0 0 0 0 Treecko 0 0 0 0 0 1 Tropius 2 0 0 0 0 0 Turtwig 0 1 0 0 0 0 Typhlosion 0 0 0 3 0 0 Tyranitar 0 3 0 0 0 0 Tyrogue 0 1 0 0 0 0 Umbreon 0 0 0 0 2 0 Unown 0 1 0 1 0 0 Ursaring 0 2 0 0 0 0 Uxie 0 0 2 0 1 0 Vaporeon 2 0 0 0 0 0 Venomoth 0 0 0 1 0 1 Venonat 0 0 0 0 1 0 Venusaur 0 0 0 2 1 0 Vespiquen 0 0 1 0 1 0 Vibrava 0 1 0 0 0 1 Victreebel 0 3 0 0 0 0 Vigoroth 0 0 0 0 0 2 Vileplume 0 0 0 3 0 0 Volbeat 0 0 0 0 0 1 Voltorb 0 0 0 0 0 1 Vulpix 0 0 0 0 0 1 Wailmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wailord 2 0 0 0 0 0 Walrein 3 0 0 0 0 0 Wartortle 0 0 1 0 1 0 Wash Rotom 0 0 0 1 0 1 Weavile 0 1 0 0 0 1 Weedle 0 0 0 0 0 1 eepinbell 0 2 0 0 0 0 Weezing 0 0 2 0 0 0 Whiscash 2 0 0 0 0 0 Whismur 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wigglytuff 3 0 0 0 0 0 Wingull 0 0 0 0 0 1 Wobbuffet 2 0 0 0 0 0 Wooper 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wormadam 0 0 0 0 2 0 Wormadam (Sandy Cloak) 0 0 2 0 0 0 Wormadam (Trash Cloak) 0 0 1 0 1 0 Wurmple 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wynaut 1 0 0 0 0 0 Xatu 0 0 0 1 0 1 Yanma 0 0 0 0 0 1 Yanmega 0 2 0 0 0 0 Zangoose 0 2 0 0 0 0 Zapdos 0 0 0 3 0 0 Zigzagoon 0 0 0 0 0 1 Zubat 0 0 0 0 0 1

Best Pokemon to farm for EV

Here, we have compiled a list of Pokemon against each stat to farm for best EV.

HP EV Yield

Best HP EV Yielding Pokemon are

Bidoof – 1

Gastrodon – 2

Attack EV Yield

Best Attack EV Yielding Pokemon are

Shinx – 1

Bibarel – 2

Kricketune – 2

Defense EV Yield

Best Defense EV Yielding Pokemon are

Geodude – 1

Onix – 1

Hippopotas – 1

Silicoon – 2

Cascoon – 2

Graveler – 2

Special Attack EV Yield

Best Special Attack EV Yielding Pokemon are

Gastly – 1

Roselia – 2

Girafarig – 2

Golduck – 2

Special Defense EV Yield

Best Special Defense EV Yielding Pokemon are

Tentacool – 1

Tentacruel – 2

Speed EV Yield

Best Speed EV Yielding Pokemon are