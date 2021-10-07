PlayStation VR London Studio’s New PS5 Online Game Has “Procedural Worlds”

Following a number of job listings in recent weeks, first-party PlayStation London Studio has officially acknowledged a new “next-generation” project to be in the works exclusively for PlayStation 5.

Taking to Twitter a couple of days back, the London-based developer teased an “upcoming PlayStation 5 online game” through its careers page. The available job listings throw around the usual triple-a and quality-centric jargons, but the listing for a procedural technical artist does particularly mention “procedural worlds.”

Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to work on our upcoming PlayStation 5 online game? Head over to our careers page to see how you can play a vital part in our next journey! 👇🏽https://t.co/qD0R8bf8Bx pic.twitter.com/UJ2qO55Ajx — PlayStation London Studio (@LondonStudioHQ) October 5, 2021

London Studio made a name for itself for helming the SingStar franchise but is also notably known for working on PlayStation VR games. Blood & Truth was the most recent release in that regard for PlayStation VR on PlayStation 4 back in 2019. The first-person shooter received mostly positive reviews.

Whatever is being worked on at London Studio right now has a fair chance of involving the upcoming next-generation PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) headset for PlayStation 5. It is important to point out that Sony has been rumored to be focusing heavily on triple-a games with PSVR 2. The goal being to have “hybrid” triple-a releases which can be played with or without virtual reality.

Should that come to pass, PlayStation owners will have the option to choose which version of a hybrid game they want to download. They can either download the one supporting virtual reality and play the entire game with a PSVR 2 or download the other one without virtual reality to play normally with a DualSense.