PlayStation App Now Automatically Fetches Your PS5 Media

Sony Interactive Entertainment has stealthily enabled PlayStation 5 to automatically upload screenshots and video clips for the PlayStation App.

According to a report by VGC earlier today, several North American users have confirmed that their PlayStation 5 console now has an option to “enable auto-upload” from the media gallery.

Enabling the feature will have the console automatically upload any taken screenshots or created video clips, which can then be accessed from the PlayStation App, a process which was previously manual and highly cumbersome.

There are a few catches though. The auto-upload feature will only allow video clips lesser than three minutes and with up to a 1920 x 1080 resolution. In addition, all uploaded media content will be available for the PlayStation App for only two weeks, after which the content will be permanently removed. Lastly, Trophy moments will not be uploaded.

The auto-upload feature was something many were requesting Sony to add for a while now. Before this, PlayStation 5 users had to manually upload their content from their console to social media platforms from where they could then download them on any other device. The updated PlayStation App now allows users to access that content directly, a real blessing considering that Xbox users have had the same feature for a long time.

The update could not have come at a better time for the PlayStation App. Horizon Forbidden West releases for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in less than three weeks. The beautiful and rich world created by developer Guerrilla Games will surely have players capturing moments after moments at every turn, especially during the underwater levels which run deeper than what players think.