TCL expects new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S models to do 8K gaming

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft are said to be prepping a mid-generation console update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to give players the power to tap into 8K gaming.

According to a report by Polish publication PPE earlier today, TCL Technology expects the console revisions to launch in either 2023 or 2024.

The Chinese electronics company furthermore predicts the new PlayStation 5, assumed to be called PlayStation 5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S models to be capable of delivering 60 frames per second at 8K resolution or 120 frames per second at 4K resolution.

Both performance metrics are tall estimates. PlayStation 5 Pro, for example, being able to pump that many frame rates at 8K resolution would be a massive improvement and beyond the scope of a mid-generation console revision.

TCL Technology postulates that the mid-generation console models will give performance benchmarks similar to the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 7700XT graphics card which is likely going to be based on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are closely based on the AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture. Hence, RDNA 3 coming to consoles in the future would not be a bad prediction. For a mid-generation update within the next couple of years though, expecting RDNA 3 would be a big stretch.

AMD has also made no such suggestions that RDNA 3 is coming to consoles.

In either case, it is a given that Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft will inevitably rely on AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to help boost the performance of any upcoming console models. The temporal upscaling solution is designed to increase your frame rates at higher resolutions by foregoing hardware upgrades.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 is already confirmed to be “fully supported on Xbox and will be available in the Xbox GDK for registered developers to use in their games”.