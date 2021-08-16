Madden NFL 22 is the latest edition to EA’s game series and is arriving on the 20th of August. However, there are several different ways by which you can play Madden NFL 22 early, before its official release date and in this guide we will show you how to do that.

How to Play Madden NFL 22 Early

There are a few ways you can experience Madden NFL 22 before the official release date of August 20. The first and possibly the most common method to play Madden NFL 22 before launch is through EA Play.

EA is allowing the subscribers of EA Play to download and enjoy 10 hours of Madden 22 gameplay before the official launch. After those ten hours have elapsed, gamers will have to wait for the full launch of the game.

Along with early access of Madden 22 and 10 hours of gameplay, subscribers of EA Play will also get the following bonus content.

Limited-time MUT Challenges

10% off pre-order

Launch Welcome Pack in MUT

Monthly MUT rewards

The other way to access Madden NFL 22 early is by pre-ordering the Dynasty or MVP editions of the game. The early access for Dynasty and MVP Madden NFL 22 editions will unlock on August 17, a full 3 days earlier than the game’s official release date.

Madden NFL 22 Game Editions Explained

Below we have listed the three current game editions available for purchase on different platforms and what differences and bonuses each edition provides.

Standard Edition

Face of The Franchise and The Yard: The General Player Class starts at level 10

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Choice of 1 out of 32 NFL stars

Brady or Mahomes Power Up item

Elite Passer Strategy item

Level Up Gear Capsule

Franchise: 20 Staff Points

MVP Edition

Everything from the Standard Edition.

3 days early access

Dual entitlement (XB1/XSX, PS4/PS5)

Franchise: 60 Staff Points

11 Team Fantasy Packs

Dynasty Edition

Everything from MVP Edition

Franchise: 100 Staff Points

Brady or Mahomes Curated Legends Pack

22 Team Fantasy Packs

Madden NFL 22 Standard edition is priced at $59.99, MVP Edition costs $79.99 while the Dynasty Edition will cost you $99.99