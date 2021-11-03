The latest version of Forza Horizon 5 is set to release on November 9, 2021. There are a lot of interesting updates like new locations and much more to look for in the latest version. In this guide, we will tell you how to play Forza Horizon 5 early to help you to play the game four days before the release of the game.

How to Play Forza Horizon 5 Early

There are different ways that you can play Forza Horizon 5 earlier than the release date. The first one is to buy the Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons bundle, while the other one is to preload the game.

The last option is to change the region of your console, as the game will be available earlier in some regions like the US and New Zealand. Now, we will be discussing all the methods in detail to help you implement them effectively.

Buy Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle

To play FH 5 before the official launch, you need to buy the Premium Edition of the game or the Premium Add-Ons bundle to the game. This Edition and add-on to the game are the only options available to play before the release date.

The Premium Edition costs $99.99 and offers the following benefits.

The players can play the game four days before the release.

Adds two expansions to the game.

Gives access to Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.

The Welcome Pack.

VIP membership.

Premium Add-Ons bundle can be bought by paying an additional amount of $49.99. This implies to one who has already purchased the Standard Edition of the game. The Premium Add-Ons bundle provides the same benefits as above.

How to Preload Forza Horizon 5

The players who have already pre-ordered the game can go for the preloading option as well. Additionally, the players with the Xbox Game Pass membership can also download the game before the release date.

Here are the requirements for the space that you need to have for downloading the game.

Xbox Series XS: 103 GB

Xbox One: 116 GB

Windows: 103 GB

Steam: 103 GB

How to Change the Region of Console

Follow the steps below to change the region of your console, so you can play the game earlier.