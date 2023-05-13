Pillars of Eternity Chanter Class Guide – Stats, Abilities, Talents



Chanters primarily focus on providing support to their allies in a battle. They also possess decent Defense attributes and Crowd Control spells.

Pillars of Eternity Chanter Class

Chanters essentially rely on magical abilities and chant phrases that allow them to provide support to their allies and vanquish their foes.

Furthermore, multiple Chanters can combine their chants to create everlasting and reinforced effects. Chanters are also able to cast powerful spells called Invocations with little skill in traditional ways of combat.

Following is an overview of everything players need to know about Chanters:

Beginning Stats

Starting Ability – Chants

Chants are basically magical phrases which are used to increase Chanters’ power to use Invocations.

Starting Ability – Invocation

Invocations are powerful spells which are acquired after saying multiple chants and contain diversified effects.

Endurance – 36 + 12/level

Health 4 x Endurance

Accuracy – 25 + 3/level

Deflection – 25

Skill Bonus – Lore +2 Mechanics +1

Talents

Ancient Memory

The talent allows Chanters’ allies within 4.0m radius gain +0.8 Endurance after every second.

Beloved Spirits

This talent further improves the effects of the Ancient Memory.

Phrases

Level 1 Phrases

Thick Grew Their Tongues, Stumbling O’er Words

This Phrase reduces the Concentration of enemies for 6 seconds. The Chant itself lasts for 4 seconds.

At the Sight of their Comrades, Their Hearts Grew Bold

This Phrase allows allies to receive +10 Fortitude and +10 Will for 6 seconds. The Chant itself lasts for 4 seconds.

Come Come Soft Winds of Death

This Phrase decreases -6 Endurance from all nearby enemies for 6 seconds. The Chant itself lasts for 4 seconds.

Blessed was Wengridh, Quickest of His Tribe

This allows all the allies within the area-of-effect to gain +1.2 Movement Speed and +10 Reflex for 6 seconds.

Dull the Edge, Blunt the Point

This Phrase reduces the Slashing Damage and Piercing Damage of all enemies within the area-of-effect for 6 seconds.

Level 2 Phrases

Sure-Handed Ila Nocked Her Arrows with Speed

This Chant reduces the reload time and increases the speed of the ranged attacks for all allies for 9.0 seconds.

The Fox from the Farmer Did Run and Leap

Any enemy caught in the area-of-effect suffers from reduced Accuracy for Disengagement Attacks for 9.0 seconds. The Chant itself lasts for 6.0 seconds.

Lo, their Endless Host, the Harbingers Doom

This Chant creates a circle and ‘Frightens’ all enemies within the circle for 6.0 seconds.

One Dozen Stood Against the Power of the Saint

When said, this Chant allows allies to receive gain +10 Defense against Frightened and Terrified attacks for 9.0 seconds.

Rime and Frost Followed the Footfalls of Karth

When said, this Chant causes allies to leave a trail behind them which causing Hobbling and Freezing Damage to all enemies for 10 seconds.

Level 3 Phrases

Seven Men, Onto the Deck They Went

This Chant allows all allies within the area-of-effect to acquire increased Freeze Damage and Shock Damage reduction.

The Dragon Thrashed, the Dragon Wailed

This Chant allows players to create a fiery area-of-effect which damage all enemies within with Burn Damage and Slash Damage.

The Silver Knights’ Shields Broke Both Arrow and Blade

This allows all allies within the area-of-effect to acquire increased Deflection.

Aefyllath Ues Mith Fyr

When Chanted, this Phrase makes all allies’ weapon come alive with a Burning Effect.

Invocations

Level 1 Invocations

But Reny Daret’s Ghost, He would not Rest

Available After: 3 Chanted Phrases

This Invocation summons a Phantom to fight for players’ party.

The Thunder Rolled Like Waves on Black Seas

Available After: 3 Chanted Phrases

This Invocation creates a large explosion which stuns enemies for 5 seconds and pushes them into the area-of-effect.

If their Bones Still Slept Under that Hill, None Can Say

Available After: 3 Chanted Phrases

This Invocation allows players to summon 3 skeletons to fight for their party.

White Worms Writhed in the Bellies of the Dead

Available After: 3 Chanted Phrases

As soon as this Invocation is casted, any nearby downed ally explodes and expels 3 White Grubs and Crushes all nearby enemies.

Thrice Was She Wronged, and Thrice Justly Avenged

Available After: 3 Chanted Phrases

This Invocation allows players to summon 3 bolts of lightning from the environment that deal Shock Damage to targeted enemies.

Not Felled by the Axe, nor Broken by the Storm

Available After: 3 Chanted Phrases

This Invocation allows allies to acquire increased Slash Damage and Shock Damage reduction for 1 minute within area-of-effect.

And Hel-Hyraf Crashed Upon the Shield

Available After: 3 Chanted Phrases

When casted, this Invocation reduces enemies’ Damage Reduction within 5.0m radius.

Level 2 Invocations

Shatter their Shackles, Cast off their Chains!

Available After: 4 Chanted Phrases

This Invocation allows all allies within the area-of-effect to gain Defense against Hobbled, Stuck, Paralyzed and Petrified ailments.

Reny Daret’s Ghost Spake, “I’ll Catch You, Ben Fidel”

Available After: 4 Chanted Phrases

This Invocation causes all enemies within the area-of-effect to get Terrified.

Gernisc Slew the Beast, but Soon Faced Its Kin

Available After: 4 Chanted Phrases

When casted, this Invocation summons 3 Wurms who fight for players’ party.

The Lover cried out to the Beloved, “I am yours!”

Available After: 4 Chanted Phrases

This Invocation causes all enemies within the area-of-effect to get Charm.

My Son, Do You See your Sisters Across the Moor?

Available After: 4 Chanted Phrases

With this Invocation, players summon a couple of Will-O-Wisps who fight for their party until their death.

At the Sound of His Voice, the Killers Froze Stiff

Available After: 4 Chanted Phrases

This Invocation ‘Paralyzes’ all enemies within the area-of-effect.

Level 3 Invocations

Oh, But Knock Not on the Door of Urdel and Gurdel

Available After: 5 Chanted Phrases

When casted, this Invocation allows players to summon two deadly Ogres to fight for their party.

Rise Again, Rise Again, Scions of Adon!

Available After: 5 Chanted Phrases

When casted, this Invocation allows players to revive all allies within the area-of-effect with a small amount of Endurance.

The Bride caught their Ruse and Set to make them pay

Available After: 5 Chanted Phrases

Any ally within the area-of-effect gains bonus Dexterity, Perception, and Intellect.

The Brideman Slew Thirty ‘Fore They Crossed Half the Hall

Available After: 5 Chanted Phrases

Any ally within the area-of-effect gains bonus Might, Constitution and Resolve.

Summon Noble Creature

Available After: 1st Level Chanter Spell

When casted, this Invocation allows players to summon a noble creature to fight alongside their party.

Seven Nights She Waited While the White Winds Wept

Available After: 5 Chanted Phrases

When casted, enemies get attacked from seven different directions around the caster with bolt of ice.

Gernisc’s Beast Lit the Night with his Breath

Available After: 5 Chanted Phrases

When casted, the caster calls upon a Drake from the high skies to fight for players’ party.

