Discord, TeamSpeak Apparently Cause Performance Issues In Ubisoft Games

In order to ensure stability in its games, publisher Ubisoft has advised PC players to disable a long list of rather popular third-party programs.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Ubisoft Support outlined more than a dozen programs which can be easily found on any desktop system these days. The publisher also mentioned how to exactly disable each of them by cautioning players that “if they are experiencing performance issues or crashes while playing on PC, third-party software may be the underlying cause.”

If you are experiencing performance issues or crashing while playing on PC, third-party software may be the underlying cause. For a list of programs and how to disable them, check out our FAQ.👉 https://t.co/pjHfO8OkL1 pic.twitter.com/fxINIkkrBj — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) October 24, 2021

The only problem is that the programs listed by Ubisoft normally do not (and should not) cause any performance issues or crashes in games.

They include popular voicing solutions the likes of Skype, Discord, and TeamSpeak which have been around for years. MSI Afterburner and Riva Tuner, pretty common hardware monitoring programs are also apparently an underlying cause for instability in Ubisoft games.

Razer Synapse and SteelSeries Engine as well as other lighting controllers of gaming peripheral manufacturers also made the cut. Ubisoft furthermore pointed out peer-to-peer software like BitTorrent and uTorrent, and streaming applications like XSplit Gamecaster.

Ubisoft games do tend to be a bit buggy at release, but which may as well be the case for any triple-a open-world game. However, the publisher will need to reconsider its advise about third-party programs because the same programs have been running in the background for every other publisher. While some of those programs can sometimes cause issues in games, it goes without saying that asking players to disable a software like Discord to stop crashes or maintain stable frame rates is going overboard.