Should You Enable Telemetry In Payday 3

The Telemetry permission in Payday 3 is a feature the developers introduced to improve the player’s experience. At the start of your gameplay, you are presented with an option to enable telemetry or leave it disabled. At this point, players get a little concerned about this option.

You don’t have to worry; I will explain what telemetry is and help you decide whether to choose it.

What is Telemetry in Payday 3?

To decide on Telemetry, you must first understand what it is. Telemetry is a system feature that will observe your gameplay and suggest recommended actions to improve your experience.

It collects data on all your movements during a heist, your success rate in each heist, the weapons you use the most, and which skills you opt for. The game will then use this data and recommend weapons and skills that might be helpful for your next Payday 3 gameplay.

The Telemetry is similar to a Cookie system in Payday 3. However, the concerning factor is that Telemetry collects data, and the developers might sell it, leaving a question mark on your data privacy.

This is because many people distrust big tech companies for their data privacy violations and often get suspicious whenever something like Telemetry has to do with data collection.

Should you enable Telemetry?

The simple answer is yes. Enabling this feature in Payday 3 does not harm or threaten your data privacy. The game only collects your gameplay data, not personal information like Date of Birth or location.

The Payday 3 Telemetry system is just for your benefit to enjoy a better experience. Enabling the Telemetry feature is perfectly safe.