How To Earn C-Stacks In Payday 3

C-Stacks is a currency in Payday 3 that players can use to buy items such as Clothing, weapons, or armor. This can be anything from a single glove to a fully loaded weapon with a couple of attachments or a bulletproof vest. You can do all this by accessing vendors through the menu in Payday 3.

Ways to earn C-Stacks in Payday 3

To earn C-Stacks, you must finish “Career Challenges” in the game. This way, you do not need to spend any money to get C-Stacks, but if you have money, you can also buy them from “Setaggi’s Vendor.”

There is no time limit when you can attempt Career Challenges in Payday 3, as these are part of the game’s progress. You will get around “715 C-Stacks” whenever you finish a Career Challenge in Payday 3. After completing a mission, you will also get cash rewards, which are instant, as opposed to C-Stacks, which are not instant.

If you enter the game menu, you will find the C-Stacks tab, where you can see its description stating, “C-Stacks are encrypted currency inside CRIME.NET.”. It can be regarded as the “secondary currency” in Payday 3.

Depending on the Demand and Supply of C-Stacks, its exchange rate will fluctuate. This can be a big deal for players who buy the C-Stacks in Payday 3. Suppose a player buys many C-Stacks; the rate will increase and stay increased for the rest of the week.

The best strategy is to buy the C-Stacks at the start of the week when the rate resets. The rate for 10 C-Stacks will vary from $80,000 to $250,000.

How to use C-Stacks

Once you have this currency in your Payday 3 account, you can use it for various Cosmetic Items. For that, you need to head towards the “Vendors Section” located in the main menu. You need to find the item within the menu with the “C-Stacks logo” on the side.

These items can be “weapon presets and gloves/charms,” which you can buy using the Payday 3 C-Stacks. Before purchasing these items, you must be at the appropriate level to unlock them.