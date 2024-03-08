Payday 2 Nightclub Heist Walkthrough Guide

The Nightclub is one of the many locations where you can perform a heist in Payday 2. The objectives themselves are fairly straightforward, but completing the heist in a set amount of time or by using a stealthy approach can be a real challenge.

In this guide, we’ll go over a complete stealth walkthrough of the Nightclub heist In Payday 2. Additionally, we’ll go over tips on how you can complete when going for a dirty run. We’ll also cover the achievements associated with this heist.

Gain Entry To The Club

In the Nightclub Heist, you must gain access to a room within the club to secure a large amount of money. The cash is found inside a safe and it belongs to a character named Dimitri. You can enter the club through the main entrance with a guard outside.

You can also enter through a window on the side of the club. Once you access the club, you can check out the central region, where all the civilians are dancing.

TIP If you want to do a dirty run of the Nightclub, you can use the Bad Music asset to reduce the number of people dancing on the floor.

Find The Manager’s Office

A total of two safes spawn in every run, one contains the money you’re after and the other contains coke. They can spawn in three locations. The three locations include the manager’s office, accessed through the kitchen. A second office, up on the catwalk, and another office on the opposite side of the kitchen, accessed by picking/breaking the lock on one of the walls in the kitchen area.

The manager’s office will spawn 100% of the time with a safe. In case this safe contains money, you can simply break through it and leave, however, if you crack it open and you find coke inside, you’ll have to move to one of the two other locations we’ve discussed above.

TIP There aren’t any camera rooms in the Nightclub, in the case that cameras spawn on the map, you’ll have to use an ECM jammer device to scramble them.

To locate the manager, simply head to the back kitchen area, accessed through the walkways with the “Staff Only” sign above them. Here,, you may find the manager, who’ll have the keycard to his office. If he doesn’t, some guards (two or three) will be near his location, and one of them will likely have the key. Kill them to acquire the key.

Gain Access To The Manager’s Office

Use the keycard on the door with a sign saying “Management.” This will lead you to the manager’s office. In certain instances, the manager will spawn in his office (if you didn’t find him in the back-kitchen area), take him out using a silenced pistol, or tie him up.

Make sure you take any bodies up with you since guards frequently walk in and out of the room leading up to the manager’s office. Once you are upstairs, you’ll find the safe in the right corner.

Silently Use The Drill

This is where things get tricky. Using the drill can have random results. There are times when the civilians sitting in the upper regions of the club might hear the drill. However, most of the time it should be OK.

If you have the Silent Drill perk as a Technician, you don’t have to worry about this. While the drilling is happening, you should patrol the area leading up to the office.

Be very careful since guards tend to come from there. Take them out to reduce your chances of getting caught, and dispose of any bodies in a safe area. Be careful when doing this though, since the kitchen is immediately to the left, and the cooks might spot you.

Extract The Money And Escape

Once the drilling is done, take the money and throw the bags out of the window. Now all you have to do is safely reach the getaway van.

FYI If the money did not spawn inside this safe, go to the other two locations we’ve discussed above.

If you’re doing a dirty run and you’re detected before you’ve cracked open the safe, the police will assault you and you’ll have to defend the drilling site. This makes the run significantly harder. To mitigate this, try to play with a four-man squad.

Payday 2 Nightclub Anniversary Statue Locations

In the Nightclub Heist, you can locate an anniversary statue to unlock a special weapon: The Cash Blaster. There are several spawn locations across all eight vanilla heists. You only need to find one statue in two heists. In The Nightclub Heist, the statues are toothbrushes, and you can find them in four locations in Payday 2:

Toothbrush location #1

The first toothbrush can be found by a floor light, to the left of the bar, out on the balcony.

Toothbrush location #2

The second toothbrush is located by the buckets in the men’s restroom. The stairs find the restroom on the dance floor.

Toothbrush location #3

For the third toothbrush, you’ll have to make your way to the manager’s office. Head back from where the safe is located to find it on the shelf, in a nook by the stairs.

Toothbrush location #4

The final toothbrush statue is by the lamp on the left side of the door leading to the balcony.

Payday 2 Nightclub Achievements/Trophies

There are 15 achievements/trophies related to the Nightclub heist in Payday 2. We’ve listed all of them below along with their requirements.