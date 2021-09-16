The best part about Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is that you can be whoever you want! One of the Paths you can take is to be a Trickster. In this guide, we will show you how to Unlock Trickster Mythic Path in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous.

How to Unlock Trickster Mythic Path in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

The first thing you need to do is to upgrade your Mythic Path. For your ease, imagine the Mythic Path as a Mage Class.

As you progress further in the game, your powers will grow along with you. The Mythic Path has a number of tiers that unlock after certain accomplishments.

Each tier represents a certain energy that you need to obtain. Out of the 10 Paths available, Trickster is one of them. And it absolutely lives up to its name.

Start out by traveling to the Blackwing Library. Found in the city of Kenabres, the library holds a tremendous collection of demonology books. No wonder a path filled with mischief will be attained from here.

Within the Library, you will find a group of mysterious cultists. Once you interact with them, press them into believing that you are their superior.

To pass the perception check you will need knowledge of the specific religion’s lore and high perception. Make sure you are ready for the checks since they require a DC of 10 for each option.

The consequence of this action makes your character realize that they are cultists, not crusaders.

The option to pick the Trickster Mythic path in the conversation will be open to you. Pick it and watch as the chaos ensues within the group.

And just like that you now serve mischief and mayhem! Enjoy the Trickster Path by watching the world burn in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.