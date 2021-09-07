Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous The Outcast Walkthrough

The Outcast is an interesting quest in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous that starts off simple but leads to various choices with varying outcomes! This walkthrough will be covering all the things you will need to know about Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous The Outcast quest and help you make the best choices in it!

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous The Outcast

At the start of the quest, you will have a conversation with the elf whose name is Forn. He will ask you to find and kill Kaylessa. Now, the next step is finding Kaylessa. You can find her in the lower right area of the market Square standing next to a wall.

Speaking with Kaylessa

While talking with her, if you passed the perception check, you would come to know that she is not a cultist. From here on you have an important choice to make regarding Kaylessa’s fate.

Choices and Outcomes

After having a conversation with Kaylessa you will find that there is something wrong, but since you don’t have much info available you have to make a choice on your own.

The outcomes of these scenarios are different. If you let her go, her part of the story will move forward, and you will meet her few more times in different chapters of the game. On the other hand, if you kill her, you will get the “Scroll of Death Ward” as your reward from Forn.

Even though it’s completely up to you and the sort of character you’re roleplaying as, we will recommend you let her go so you can also come to know why Forn was after her and wants you to kill her.

If you choose to kill Kaylessa, then you can do so when you find her. If you choose to spare her instead, we’ll walk you down the path of trusting her below.

Trusting Kaylessa

After sparing Kaylessa and later becoming the 5th crusade knight commander, you will have an encounter with Forn. In Act III, you may have a meeting with Forn again and he will be asking you for help.

He will be wounded and crying for help. But it is just a trap. If you have succeeded in perception, lore (Nature) skill checks, you will find out about his cunning plan.

Once you find out what Forn’s really up to, you can help Kaylessa defeat Forn and get to know Forn’s true reason for hunting her. After that, you can help Kaylessa with her final wish and leave from there, completing The Outcast quest in Pathfinder WotR.