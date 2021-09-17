There are 10 Mythic paths available in Pathfinder: WotR; some are easier to unlock than others. The most confusing of the bunch is the Swarm That Walks. So, in this guide, we will explain to you how to unlock the Swarm That Walks Mythic path in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Swarm That Walks Mythic Path

The swarm that walks will turn you into the avatar of pestilence, a walking plague upon the land scouring the land with a swarm of bugs.

If that sounds interesting to you, then read on and follow the steps involved in unlocking this unique Mythic path.

Leave Queen Galfrey

The beginning of this quest requires you to leave the Queen behind in Act 2; don’t take her on the Crusade. You’ll understand why later.

Vescavor Queen Goop

In act 2, you can eventually visit Leper’s Smile, where you’ll actually encounter a swarm. Further North in the highlands, you’ll even see an ominous ritual circle. You will fight and kill the Vescavor queen here.

A decision will present itself when Anevia arrives. You need to ask her to collect samples of bug goop from the now dead Vescavor Queen. This will come in handy later.

Battle for Drezen

The bug goop from the Vescavor Queen will help you in the battle for Drezen; you’ll have the option to use it to start a plague in the city. Note that this is why you left behind the queen; she wouldn’t have allowed this atrocity.

Demonic Parasites Quest

If all has gone well, you’ll receive a quest called Demonic parasites in Act 3. This involves finding a young Vescavor Queen.

The Queen will be inside one of houses at Drezen. The players must not kill the Queen after finding her.

Xanithar Vang

After completing this quest, you will eventually have to fight and defeat Xanthir Vang.

Once the players defeat him, they need to speak with it to ask how he became a swarm. Now, gather his notes placed in the room and a new crusade project will be unlocked.

It will take 14 days for you guys to complete the project once you Pass the Decree to move on. Later, players will meet Anaevia after the cutscene.

Here, Anaevia will inform you about the worries of your companions for following this path to unlock the swarm.

There will be different options visible on the screen, so chose any of them except ‘I don’t know what came over me’. This will allow you to become the Swarm that walks.

Devour the Vescavor Queen

Next, you need to complete all research-related tasks before Act 4 begins. As Act 5 begins, you need to head towards the Drezen to the Vescavor Queen.

Here, select the Devour the Queen option, but you can only select this option if you have completed the research.

Once you devour the Queen, you will have crossed the last hurdle to unlock the swarm that walks Mythic path. We hope that this guide helps you to unlock the swarm.