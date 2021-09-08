Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is full of role-playing adventure, flexible characters, amazing story and much more. At some points in the game, one really needs their brain to get through. One of these moments is when Nenio asks you a couple of lore-based questions. In this guide, we’ll let you know the answers to all of Nenio’s questions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Nenio’s Questions Answers

After visiting the market square you’ll encounter Nenio. Interact with her, she’ll ask some questions. Get the answers right and you’ll be rewarded with some good exp!

We’ve listed down all the questions and their answers to help you with this. Each question will have multiple options. Choose the correct one.

The questions are as follows:

Question: Which color Goddess Iomedae prefer?

You’ll get six different options:

Who are you? What’s this all about? Red and gold Red and white Silver and gold Blue and gold I am not going to answer your questions!

Correct Answer: Red and white.

Question: Did Aroden take part in any crusade before he died?

Here you have to choose the right answer from the following four options.

Who are you? What’s this all about? Yes, he did No, he didn’t I am not going to answer your questions!

Correct Answer: No, he didn’t

Question: What is the title that Areelu Vorlesh bears? Is she the Architect of the Worldwound, the Lord of the Labyrinth, or the Border Acquisitor fo the Shapeless Abyss?

Options:

Who are you? What’s this all about? The Architect of the Worldwound. The Lord of the Labyrinth Border Acquisitor of the Shapeless Abyss! I am not going to answer your questions!

Correct Answer: “The Architect of the Worldwound.”

After getting all the answers correct, you’ll be gaining 120 Experience points!