How to Get Finnean Living Weapon in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

In Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Finnian is a mini companion, who doubles as a deadly weapon. We’ll show you how to get Finnean the Unique Living Weapon in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

How to Get Finnean in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Finnean can serve as a non-party companion as well as a deadly weapon that can level up as the player progresses through the storyline.

Stats-wise, whatever you make it, the Finnean will give you a plus one cold iron ghost touch version of it.

So, plus one simply means you get a plus one to your damage on everything, and the cold iron makes it effective against demons and fae in particular, which means it will bypass their damage reduction.

Next, the ghost touch implies that it will affect incorporeal creatures on a regular basis rather than the 50 mischances they normally have against normal weapons.

How to Unlock Finnean Unique Living Weapon

The Stolen Moon Quest

First and foremost, where are you going to find the Finnean? You can find the Finnean fairly early on in the game. Actually, once you arrive at the first main hub, the Defender’s Heart.

You can meet a guy named Wolgiff, who has a quest for you called the Stolen Moon. If you want the Finnean weapon, you must complete this quest specifically.

The Stolen Moon quest takes you to the Ancientries and Wonders Shop, where you can discover Finnean by talking to a fallen-over bookcase.

Interacting with the fallen-over bookcase will lead to a conversation with Finnean. Speak with it and select the option Retrieve Finnean and take him with you.

How to Equip the Finnean

You can equip the Finnean from your inventory after successfully unlocking it. When you’re in your inventory, go to the right and click on the “Finnean” tab.

Finnean’s weapon type can be changed at any time. You can change the Finnean weapon by clicking on a purple tab in the center of the screen.