Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Drezen Citadel Keys Locations Guide

Drezen is one of the locations you’ll come across in Pathfinders: Wrath of the Righteous. In this guide, we’ll help you find all 3 Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Drezen Citadel Keys required to access the Passage on the Wall.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Drezen Citadel Keys Locations

Below, you’ll find detailed descriptions and images, showing you the location for all three Drezen Citadel Keys to unlock the secret Wall Passage in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous.

Sooty Steel Key

Starting off at the Temple. Visit the Temple given on the map. Once at the location, head inside the Temple.

After that, move to the far-right side of the room to find a Dretch at the entrance leading you to another room of the Temple.

Kill the Dretch and loot its corpse to get your first key; a Sooty Steel Key.

Fire-Damaged Steel Key

The second location you’ll visit is the Dungeon. Head straight to the marked location on the map.

Once the location is reached, you’ll find the dungeon on the right side of the area. Head inside and you’ll reach an area with a Dretch imprisoned inside of the middle cell.

Open the cell via the lever on its left. Pull the lever to open the cell and kill the Dretch. Once the beast is dead, loot its corpse to find your second key; a Fire-Damaged Steel Key.

Cracked Steel Key

The third and last location to visit is the Tavern. Reach the location on the map and you’ll be taken to the Tavern.

Once at the location, head inside the building and find a Dretch standing at the far-right corner of the room. Kill the Dretch and loot its corpse to collect your final key in Drezen; a Cracked Steel Key.

Once you’ve successfully found all 3 Drezen Citadel keys, head straight to the location given on the map below to find a Passage on the Wall. The secret door is situated at the center of the wall.