In this guide, we’ll explain how to unlock the Gold Dragon Mythic Path and play as a Dragon in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous.

How to Play as a Dragon in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

Turning into a dragon does get you the required adrenaline rush. However, before that, you have to unlock the Gold Dragon Mythic Path.

The urge to unlock Gold Dragon Mythic Path sends you in search of Terendelev’s body parts. Once you have them and you get your dialogue choices right, you’ll unlock the Gold Dragon Mythic Path and get to play as a Dragon later on in the game.

However, you have a single go at it. If you mess this up, you won’t get to see yourself transform into a dragon in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Terendelev’s Scale

The very first thing you’ll be hunting down is the Terendelev’s Scales, and this hunt begins during the prologue.

They are located near Seelah and Camellia, in the underground cave. There are two of them. Grab them and talk about them to the Storyteller in Blackwing Library. You’ll meet him during the first act.

Terendelev’s Claw

Next, you need to find Terendelev’s Claws. They are located inside a beat-up wagon at Leper’s Smile.

Terendelev’s Lair

At this point, you won’t have the location for Terendelev’s Lair. You’ll have to give the Terendelev’s Claw to the storyteller from the first act to have the location for Terendelev’s Lair.

You’ll find the storyteller at Artisan’s tower during the Dragon Hunt Quest. If you’re wondering how to begin the Dragon Hunt Quest, it’s given to you by a newly recruited companion, Greybor. You’ll recruit him at Half Measure Tavern in Drezen during the third act.

Once you have the location for Terendelev’s Lair, head to Wintersun, and you’ll find it near the demon forces.

This would be the last body part that you’ll be searching for.

Picking the Perfect Dialogue Choices

You’ll run into a battle at the last location where you found Terendelev’s Lair. After the battle, you’ll run into Hal. Here, you have to be very careful with your words and weapons.

Do not attack Hal, and give him positive replies. However, this won’t be the last you’ll run into him.

He’ll make an appearance again by the time you’re nearing your Mythic Rank 8. Again, give him positive replies, and you’ll unlock the Golden Dragon Mythic Path.

Transforming into a Dragon

Here are all the classes that transform into a Dragon.

Wizard

Dragonkind I transformation becomes available at level 11. Dragonkind II transformation becomes available at level 13. Finally, Dragonkind III will become available at level 15.

Bard

For the Bard class, Dragonkind I will be unlocked at level 5 or if the class has 5 ranks of Knowledge (Arcana) ability.

Dragon Disciple

Dragon Disciple class will allow you to turn into a dragon at level 7. Dragonkind II gets unlocked at level 10.

Sorcerer

Dragonkind I becomes available at level 13, Dragonkind II at level 15, and Dragonkind III at level 17.

Alchemist

Dragonkind I is unlocked at level 16 and can be cast when you have 16 intelligence points.

Magus Eldritch Scion

The first Dragonkind spell is available at level 13. The second Dragonkind spell is available at level 15. Lastly, Dragonkind III is unlocked at level 17.

The third Dragonkind spell can only be cast if you have 18 Charisma points.