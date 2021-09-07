Pathfinder: Wrath of The Righteous is the type of game that can take a long time to progress, and getting stuck in the game at some point is boring. Fortunately, we will be showing you how to activate Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous cheats in this guide.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Cheats

When it comes to cheats or console commands in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous, there are none available in-game. However, if you want to use an external Pathfinder WOTR cheats mod to gain advantages and boosts, this guide has all you need.

Nexusmods provides all Pathfinder mods. The use of them will be rather easy. There are a number of mods out there, however, we recommend Mythic Cheat Menu Lite because of its ease of use.

Mythic Cheat Menu Lite

Mythic Cheat Menu Lite mod gives you the ability to award mythic ranks and levels to your characters. It allows you to use menu commands in Pathfinder WOTR.

How to Install Mythic Cheat Menu Lite

This mod is available for free download on Nexusmods. To install it, you’ll need a mod manager. You can follow the steps below to install the Mythic Cheat Menu Lite.

To begin, download and install the Unity Mod Manager (version 0.23.5b is the minimum required).

Run it and look for Pathfinder: Wrath of The Righteous

To install the mod, you must drag and drop its zip file into the Unity Mod Manager window.

How to Use Mythic Cheat Menu Lite

You’ll be ready to use the mod after completing the installation steps. Here’s how to make good use of it.