Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Camellia Builds Guide

We will be telling you about some of the best Camellia Builds you can make in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. We choose the stats and abilities in these builds keeping in mind that everyone has a different playstyle, so we had to keep a broad approach.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Camellia Builds

There are several ways you can play Camellia in Pathfinder 2, and we will be sharing the three best builds for this companion, in our opinion.

These builds will include a Crossbow build, A spirit hunter builds, and a Fencing Loremaster build.

We will be telling you what kind of character Camellia is and then explain which weapons and feats are best suited for each build to make things easier for you to follow and understand.

Camellia starts with high Dexterity and Constitution paired with decent Wisdom. She also has Level 1 Spirit Hunter. At the first level, she gets Skill Focus – Trickery and Weapon Finesse.

The latter lets her use her high dexterity for weapons instead of her strength making it very useful. She can be made into a very effective melee companion or even a crossbow expert as well.

The Spirit Hunter Build

For this build, we will be making Camellia a frontline melee character that also specializes in tripping.

This build requires you to have at least 13 Intelligence, so you will have to wait till later on when you get a +4 Int. Headband.

Level 2: Unlock Iceplant Hex

Level 3: Increase Mobility & Choose Rapier Weapon Focus.

Level 4: Increase Dexterity and Trickery paired with Battle Master Hex.

Level 5: Increase Trickery and Stealth, pairing it with Rapier Fencing Grace.

Level 6: Increase Trickery and Stealth

Level 7: Unlock Outflank Feat

Level 8: More Dexterity, Trickery, and Stealth

Level 9: Unlock Intimidating Display Feat

Level 10: Weapon Specialization for Rapier

Level 11: Increase Stealth and Trickery with Shatter Defenses Feat.

Level 12: Unlock Heighten Spell Secret Feat

Level 13: Unlock Combat Expertise Feat

Level 14: Unlock Fortune Feat

Level 15: Unlock Trip Feat

Level 16: Unlock Greater Trip Feat

Level 17: Increase Dexterity and Select Evil Eye Hex

Level 18: Increase Stealth and select Hampering Hex

Crossbow Build

You can use Camellia’s Spirit Weapon Enhancement abilities and make a very deadly crossbow build with it.

For this build, we will be using the Hunter as most of the initial Spirit Hunter abilities will be useless for this build. Camellia can be used at range to inflict damage with this build.

Level 2: Boost Trickery points

Level 3: Unlock Rapid Shot Bonus Combat Feat.

Level 4: Increase Lore (Nature).

Level 5: Increase Trickery and unlock Point Blank Shot Feat

Level 6: Unlock Divine Power

Level 7: Boost Trickery and Stealth stats

Level 8: Unlock Precise Shot Bonus Combat Feat

Level 9: Increase Dexterity and Wisdom stats by switching to the Spirit Hunter.

Level 10: Keep buffing Trickery and Lore (Nature)

Level 11: Unlock Conjuration Spell Focus

Level 12: Unlock Battle Master Hex and level up Trickery and Lore.

Level 13: Combat Expertise Feat

Level 14: Unlock Superior Summoning Feat

Level 15: Unlock Augment Summoning Feat

Level 16: Unlock the Improved Initiative Feat

Level 17: Increase Trickery and Dexterity.

Level 18: Unlock Superior Summoning.

Fencing Lore Master Build

This build lets you turn Camellia into a deadly melee attacker.

We will be sticking to the Lore Master Class for this build. Just like the Spirit Hunter builds, you need the +4 Int. Headband.

Level 2: Unlock Iceplant Hex

Level 3: Choose Rapier Weapon Focus.

Level 4: Increase Dexterity with Battle Master Hex.

Level 5: Increase Trickery and Stealth, pairing it with Rapier Fencing Grace.

Level 6: Unlock Divine Power

Level 7: Boost Trickery and Stealth stats

Level 8: Unlock Iron Will Feat

Level 9: Intimidating Display Feat

Level 10: Keep buffing Dexterity and Constitution

Level 11: Increased Skill Focus (Knowledge)

Level 12: Heighten Spell Secret Feat

Level 13: Combat Expertise Feat

Level 14: Secret Metamagic ( Extend Spell)

Level 15: Rapier Weapon Specialization

Level 16: Unlock the Improved Initiative Feat

Level 17: Increase Dexterity and Stealth

Level 18: Unlock Opportunist Secret

These 3 builds provide you with a pretty wide variety of possibilities for Camellia. You can have her as a frontline attacker, an aggressive melee fighter, or a ranged crossbow fighter with high dexterity.