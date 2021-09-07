Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Builds Guide

One of the interesting yet challenging parts in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is character creation and builds. Your end mission is clear but you’ve to forge your own path to glory by making the right choices. That’s where our guide comes in, to help you choose by suggesting some great builds to use in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous!

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Builds

Character creation is very flexible as player have many options to choose from. Each choice has an effect on your character and game. Choosing the right combo of Attributes, Skills, Class etc. will help you a lot during your journey.

We have listed down some Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous builds with all the important information to help you get your desired results.

Wandering Marksman Bunter Build

A Ranged build is preferred for this class. Proficient with all weapons, shield and armor except heavy stuff.

Race: Human/Dwarf

Background: Nomad

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 8 DEX 20 CON 10 INT 12 WIS 16 CHA 8

Allocating Skills

Athletics

Stealth

Knowledge (World)

Lore (Nature)

Perception

Persuasion

Others

Feat: Animal companion – Boar

Spells: Hurricane Bow

Alignment: Any

Traditional Monk Build

They are proficient with bare fist fights and other weapons. They are very fast and durable class.

Race: Human

Background: Oblate Acolyte

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 14 DEX 16 CON 16 INT 7 WIS 14 CHA 9

Allocating Skills

Athletics

Mobility

Stealth

Knowledge (World)

Lore (Religion)

Persuasion

Perception

Others

Feat: Unarmed Strike

Second Feat: Two weapon Fighting

Monk bonus Feat: Dodge

Spells: Irori

Alignment: Any

Warrior of the Holy Light Paladin Build

Healing and causing huge damage against evil are two best things Paladins are good at. Their expertise is not limit to above two only. This class is really reliable as they are proficient with armors and heavy stuff too.

Race: Human/Half elf

Background : Craftsman Smith

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 16 DEX 10 CON 16 INT 12 WIS 8 CHA 16

Allocating Skills

Athletics

Knowledge (World)

Lore (Religion)

Persuasion

Others

Feat: Armor Focus – Heavy Army Focus

Spells: Torag

Alignment: Lawful Good

Master of All Build

They are good with simple weapons and light armor. This class is master of skill checks.

Race: Half Elf

Adaptability: Skill Focus – Knowledge (World)

Racial Heritage: Base

Background : Osirion Historian

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 14 DEX 18 CON 13 INT 16 WIS 9 CHA 8

Allocating Skills

Mobility

Trickery

Stealth

Knowledge (Arcana)

Knowledge (World)

Perception

Persuasion

Others

Feat: Two weapon fighting

Deity: Pharasma

Alignment: Neutral

Deliverer Build

This class has good balance. High damage and high burst. They are good with light to medium weapons.

Race: Human/Half-Ore/Half-elf

Background: Varisian Explorer

In case of Half-elf or Half-ore choose Racial Heritage – Base.

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 14 DEX 20 CON 14 INT 12 WIS 8 CHA 8

Allocating Skills

Mobility

Trickery

Stealth

Perception

Persuasion

Others

Feat: Weapon Finesse

Second Feat: Two-weapon fighting

Deity: Pharasma

Alignment: Neutral Evil

Unsworn Shaman Build

Race: Human

Background: Nomad

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 10 DEX 10 CON 10 INT 12 WIS 19 CHA 16

Allocating Skills

Knowledge (Arcana)

Lore (Nature)

Lore (Religion)

Persuasion

Others

Feat: Spell Focus

Second Feat: Spell Penetration

Spirit Animal: Hare Familiar

Deity: Gozreh

Alignment: Any

Empyreal Sorcerer build

They are really proficient with light weapons. They focused heavily on fire damage.

Race: Human/Half elf

Background: Oblate – Acolyte

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 8 DEX 16 CON 8 INT 12 WIS 20 CHA 10

Allocating Skills

Knowledge (Arcana)

Lore (Religion)

Persuasion

Use Magic Device

Others

Feat: Spell Focus

Second Feat: Spell penetration

Spells: Magic Missile and Summon Monster I

Deity: Nethys

Alignment: Neutral

Proclaimer Build

They can handle any weapon even the heaviest things in the game.

Race: Human/Dwarf/Asimars

Background : Oblate – Acolyte

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 17 DEX 13 CON 16 INT 10 WIS 14 CHA 10

Allocating Skills

Athletics

Lore (Religion)

Persuasion

Others

Feat: Toughness

Second Feat: Warrior Priest

Deity: Shelyn

Blessings: Luck and Protection

Alignment: Neutral Good

Elemental Specialist Build

Race: Elf

Racial Heritage: Base

Background: Nexian Scholar

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 8 DEX 18 CON 8 INT 20 WIS 10 CHA 10

Allocating Skills

Knowledge (Arcana)

Knowledge (World)

Lore (Nature)

Lore (Religion)

Persuasion

Others

Feat: Greater Spell Focus

Arcane Bond: Duck Familiar

Opposition School: Conjuration

Focus Element: Fire

Spells: Burning Hands, Flare Blunt, Snowball and Summon Monster I

Deity: Any

Alignment: Neutral

Mad Dog Build

Race: Human

Background: River Kingdoms Daredevil

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 20 DEX 12 CON 16 INT 10 WIS 8 CHA 8

Allocating Skills

Athletics

Mobility

Lore (Nature)

Perception

Others

Feat: Endurance

Second Feat: Toughness

Animal companion: Giant Centipede

Deity: Gorum

Grenadier Build

Race: Human/Half Lings/Elf

Background: Alkenstar Alchemist

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 10 DEX 16 CON 8 INT 20 WIS 10 CHA 10

Allocating Skills

Trickery

Knowledge (Arcana)

Knowledge (World)

Lore (Nature)

Perception

Persuasion

Use Magic Device

Others

Feat: Ability Focus- Bombs

Second Feat: Extra Bombs

Spells: True Strike, Bomber’s Eye, Cure Light Wounds, Dismiss Spell and Sheild.

Deity: Abadar

Alignment: Neutral

Flame Dancer Build

Race: Human/Elf/Halfling/Asimar

Background : River Kingdoms Daredevil

Ability points

Ability Name Points STR 8 DEX 16 CON 8 INT 12 WIS 10 CHA 20

Allocating Skills

Mobility

Trickery

Lore (Nature)

Perception

Persuasion

Use Magic Device

Others

Feat: Point Blank Shot

Second Feat: Lingering Performance

Spells: Cure Light Wounds

Deity: Abadar

Alignment: Neutral Good