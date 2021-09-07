Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Builds Guide

One of the interesting yet challenging parts in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is character creation and builds. Your end mission is clear but you’ve to forge your own path to glory by making the right choices. That’s where our guide comes in, to help you choose by suggesting some great builds to use in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous!
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Builds
Character creation is very flexible as player have many options to choose from. Each choice has an effect on your character and game. Choosing the right combo of Attributes, Skills, Class etc. will help you a lot during your journey.
We have listed down some Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous builds with all the important information to help you get your desired results.
Wandering Marksman Bunter Build
A Ranged build is preferred for this class. Proficient with all weapons, shield and armor except heavy stuff.
Race: Human/Dwarf
Background: Nomad
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|8
|DEX
|20
|CON
|10
|INT
|12
|WIS
|16
|CHA
|8
Allocating Skills
- Athletics
- Stealth
- Knowledge (World)
- Lore (Nature)
- Perception
- Persuasion
Others
Feat: Animal companion – Boar
Spells: Hurricane Bow
Alignment: Any
Traditional Monk Build
They are proficient with bare fist fights and other weapons. They are very fast and durable class.
Race: Human
Background: Oblate Acolyte
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|14
|DEX
|16
|CON
|16
|INT
|7
|WIS
|14
|CHA
|9
Allocating Skills
- Athletics
- Mobility
- Stealth
- Knowledge (World)
- Lore (Religion)
- Persuasion
- Perception
Others
Feat: Unarmed Strike
Second Feat: Two weapon Fighting
Monk bonus Feat: Dodge
Spells: Irori
Alignment: Any
Warrior of the Holy Light Paladin Build
Healing and causing huge damage against evil are two best things Paladins are good at. Their expertise is not limit to above two only. This class is really reliable as they are proficient with armors and heavy stuff too.
Race: Human/Half elf
Background : Craftsman Smith
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|16
|DEX
|10
|CON
|16
|INT
|12
|WIS
|8
|CHA
|16
Allocating Skills
- Athletics
- Knowledge (World)
- Lore (Religion)
- Persuasion
Others
Feat: Armor Focus – Heavy Army Focus
Spells: Torag
Alignment: Lawful Good
Master of All Build
They are good with simple weapons and light armor. This class is master of skill checks.
Race: Half Elf
Adaptability: Skill Focus – Knowledge (World)
Racial Heritage: Base
Background : Osirion Historian
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|14
|DEX
|18
|CON
|13
|INT
|16
|WIS
|9
|CHA
|8
Allocating Skills
- Mobility
- Trickery
- Stealth
- Knowledge (Arcana)
- Knowledge (World)
- Perception
- Persuasion
Others
Feat: Two weapon fighting
Deity: Pharasma
Alignment: Neutral
Deliverer Build
This class has good balance. High damage and high burst. They are good with light to medium weapons.
Race: Human/Half-Ore/Half-elf
Background: Varisian Explorer
In case of Half-elf or Half-ore choose Racial Heritage – Base.
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|14
|DEX
|20
|CON
|14
|INT
|12
|WIS
|8
|CHA
|8
Allocating Skills
- Mobility
- Trickery
- Stealth
- Perception
- Persuasion
Others
Feat: Weapon Finesse
Second Feat: Two-weapon fighting
Deity: Pharasma
Alignment: Neutral Evil
Unsworn Shaman Build
Race: Human
Background: Nomad
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|10
|DEX
|10
|CON
|10
|INT
|12
|WIS
|19
|CHA
|16
Allocating Skills
- Knowledge (Arcana)
- Lore (Nature)
- Lore (Religion)
- Persuasion
Others
Feat: Spell Focus
Second Feat: Spell Penetration
Spirit Animal: Hare Familiar
Deity: Gozreh
Alignment: Any
Empyreal Sorcerer build
They are really proficient with light weapons. They focused heavily on fire damage.
Race: Human/Half elf
Background: Oblate – Acolyte
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|8
|DEX
|16
|CON
|8
|INT
|12
|WIS
|20
|CHA
|10
Allocating Skills
- Knowledge (Arcana)
- Lore (Religion)
- Persuasion
- Use Magic Device
Others
Feat: Spell Focus
Second Feat: Spell penetration
Spells: Magic Missile and Summon Monster I
Deity: Nethys
Alignment: Neutral
Proclaimer Build
They can handle any weapon even the heaviest things in the game.
Race: Human/Dwarf/Asimars
Background : Oblate – Acolyte
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|17
|DEX
|13
|CON
|16
|INT
|10
|WIS
|14
|CHA
|10
Allocating Skills
- Athletics
- Lore (Religion)
- Persuasion
Others
Feat: Toughness
Second Feat: Warrior Priest
Deity: Shelyn
Blessings: Luck and Protection
Alignment: Neutral Good
Elemental Specialist Build
Race: Elf
Racial Heritage: Base
Background: Nexian Scholar
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|8
|DEX
|18
|CON
|8
|INT
|20
|WIS
|10
|CHA
|10
Allocating Skills
- Knowledge (Arcana)
- Knowledge (World)
- Lore (Nature)
- Lore (Religion)
- Persuasion
Others
Feat: Greater Spell Focus
Arcane Bond: Duck Familiar
Opposition School: Conjuration
Focus Element: Fire
Spells: Burning Hands, Flare Blunt, Snowball and Summon Monster I
Deity: Any
Alignment: Neutral
Mad Dog Build
Race: Human
Background: River Kingdoms Daredevil
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|20
|DEX
|12
|CON
|16
|INT
|10
|WIS
|8
|CHA
|8
Allocating Skills
- Athletics
- Mobility
- Lore (Nature)
- Perception
Others
Feat: Endurance
Second Feat: Toughness
Animal companion: Giant Centipede
Deity: Gorum
Grenadier Build
Race: Human/Half Lings/Elf
Background: Alkenstar Alchemist
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|10
|DEX
|16
|CON
|8
|INT
|20
|WIS
|10
|CHA
|10
Allocating Skills
- Trickery
- Knowledge (Arcana)
- Knowledge (World)
- Lore (Nature)
- Perception
- Persuasion
- Use Magic Device
Others
Feat: Ability Focus- Bombs
Second Feat: Extra Bombs
Spells: True Strike, Bomber’s Eye, Cure Light Wounds, Dismiss Spell and Sheild.
Deity: Abadar
Alignment: Neutral
Flame Dancer Build
Race: Human/Elf/Halfling/Asimar
Background : River Kingdoms Daredevil
Ability points
|Ability Name
|Points
|STR
|8
|DEX
|16
|CON
|8
|INT
|12
|WIS
|10
|CHA
|20
Allocating Skills
- Mobility
- Trickery
- Lore (Nature)
- Perception
- Persuasion
- Use Magic Device
Others
Feat: Point Blank Shot
Second Feat: Lingering Performance
Spells: Cure Light Wounds
Deity: Abadar
Alignment: Neutral Good