Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Areelu’s Crystals Locations Guide

Areelu Vorlesh kept records of her various experiments in the form of crystals spread around her laboratory. In this guide for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, we’ll outline the locations of all of Areelu’s Crystals so that you can find them all and unlock their associated achievement.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Areelu’s Crystals Locations

There are three crystals in total and three different locations for each of them in Areelu’s Laboratory. Finding all three crystals unlocks the Memories Frozen in Time Achievement in Pathfinder: WotR.

Before we get to each location, click on Areelu’s laboratory icon on the map to enter Areelu’s laboratory, as all of the crystals are found inside the laboratory

Now, let’s look at each location in detail with map screenshots to highlight their exact locations (as a red dot).

Areelu’s Crystals Location #1

After coming to the passage as shown below, move towards the left to reach the first location. You can loot the crystal from a large chest of drawers behind a table with a blue crystal on it (the table crystal isn’t the one you are after)

Areelu’s Crystals Location #2

For the second Areelu’s Crystal, head to the old wing. After reaching the old wing, you can collect the crystals inside a small laboratory in the bottom left corner of the map. The crystal is in yet another tall chest of drawers to the left of the room.

Areelu’s Crystal Location #3

For the final location, head to the area highlighted in the image below. It’s a larger more open laboratory space. You’ll find another large chest of drawers with the crystal inside.

Playing Areelu’s Crystals

Once you’ve obtained all three crystals, you’d want to see their contents. Simply go and interact with a machine to the left of the chest of drawers at the third crystal’s location. You can watch all three recordings here.