Over the course of the game, there are 10 Mythic Paths you can choose to walk in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. We will be showing you how to unlock the Angel Mythic Path in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous.

How to Unlock Angel Mythic Path in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

The Angel Mythic path is that of the righteous and the good. Not only do they sweep across battlefields on their wings but their allies can expect heals and protection, and even resurrection if they go down in a fight.

Lann and Wenduag

The opportunity to go down this path comes to players pretty early in the game.

The path opens to you while exploring the underground area of the city after it gets attacked. There turning right at a fork will lead you to Lann and Wenduag.

Clear the Rubble

The pair will be looking for Angel’s Sword. Agree to help them, and explore the room. In your exploration, you will uncover a pile of rubble. Remove it and that will lead you to find the sword.

Choose to Show the Sword

The sword will show a vision of an Angel’s dying moments. Now Lann will urge you to go back to their camp and show the sword to their leader, while Wenduag will secretly ask you not to do that.

If you want to unlock the path of the Angel you must show their leader the sword and what Lann calls the light of heaven.