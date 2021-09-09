Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Abyss Bridge Puzzles Solutions Guide

In Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous you’ll come across many tricky puzzles. In this particular guide we’ll discuss the correct way to get through the Abyss bridge puzzles in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and outline their solutions.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Abyss Bridge Puzzles Solutions

The Abyss Bridge Puzzles in Pathfinder: WotR are these pathways that you need to rotate and place your party members on to eventually reach a chest. Let’s discuss the two Abyss Bridge puzzles you’ll come across.

These puzzles usually have a great reward at end of them, so they’re worth wracking your brain to solve.

Abyss Upper City Bridge Puzzle

There is a puzzle in Abyss Upper City with a fantastic reward at the end of it. Behind the building of the Palace of Incest and Degeneracy, there is a movable bridge that has a couple of parts that you need to connect in order to progress.

The trick: you don’t actually have to connect all of them at one position.

Just align the first part with the starting area. Move your one character onto it. When a character is on that part it’ll not move with other parts.

Move other parts align the second one with the first and move your character onto it. Do this with the remaining path too.

Following is the order which we used to get to the very end of the puzzle (remember to move a character onto a segment each time you straighten a part!).

First bridge part: 4 taps on the left pillar – 13 taps on the right pillar – 1 tap on the left pillar.

Second bridge part: 2 taps on the left pillar – 1 tap on the right pillar – 1 tap on the left pillar – 5 taps on right – 5 taps on left – 1 tap on right.

Third bridge part: 1 tap on the left pillar – 1 tap on the right pillar – 1 tap on left – 1 tap on right – 1 tap on left – 1 tap on right.

Fourth bridge part: 3 taps on the left pillar – 2 taps on the right pillar

Fifth bridge part: 12 taps on the right pillar – 6 taps on the left pillar – 1 tap on the right pillar – 2 taps on the right pillar.

Abyss Middle City Bridge Puzzle

Just like in the Upper City you also have to straighten out this bridge by aligning all the pieces one by one. Move your characters onto the aligned path so it’ll not move again.

Iterate the bridge and move your characters until the path becomes straight and you reach the endpoint. In the end, you’ll get a chest.

You can use the following order which we used to get to your goal faster.

First bridge part: 1 tap left pillar – 2 tap right pillar – 1 tap left pillar – 1 tap right pillar.

Second bridge part: 2 taps on the left pillar – 2 taps on right – 1 tap on left – 1 tap right – 1 tap left.

Third bridge part: 3 taps on the left pillar

Fourth bridge part: 1 tap on the right pillar

Fifth bridge part: 1 tap on right – 1 tap on left – 1 tap on right – 1 tap on left – 1 tap on right – 2 taps on left