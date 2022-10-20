Overwatch 2 Best Mouse And Keyboard Settings

Considering the high mobility mechanics and the number of abilities that players can spam in OW2, tracking and shooting enemies can be difficult in a high-stakes situation. That is exactly when you realize that you need to customize your mouse and keyboard settings and the default Overwatch 2 settings just won’t cut it.

We are going to highlight some of the best mouse and keyboard settings for Overwatch 2 below but note that you can always tweak the settings to meet your playstyle and preference. You can always copy what your favorite Overwatch pros are using, or go through the following guide to get a good starting point.

Best mouse settings

Before wrestling with your mouse settings, make sure to disable Enhance pointer precision from your Windows mouse properties.

This ironically ensures better accuracy; else your cursor will be skipping pixels in its bid to offer precision.

Once done with that, install/update the proprietary software of your gaming mouse. Setting your Polling Rate to the maximum. This makes sure that there is minimum or no lag between your inputs and the system.

Now, the best DPI and sensitivity settings we would recommend for Overwatch 2 are:

DPI – 750

– 750 Sensitivity – 3.5-6.5

– 3.5-6.5 eDPI : 4000-6300

: 4000-6300 Zoom Sensitivity : 30-40

: 30-40 Polling Rate: 1000Hz

1000Hz Allied Health Bars : Always

: Always Show Friendly Outlines: Always

There are two kinds of DPI and sensitivity configurations you can play with in Overwatch 2. You can either choose a high DPI with a low sensitivity or vice versa.

High DPI with low sensitivity



Without going into any technical jargon, setting your mouse to the highest DPI like 1600 or 1800 increases your precision. The more DPI you have, the more pixels on-screen your cursor can read when tracking targets.

However, setting a high DPI makes your cursor fly inhumanely all over the screen. To compensate for that, you need to lower your mouse sensitivity to somewhere between 5 and 12 percent depending on their preference.

Low DPI with moderate sensitivity

Some old-school players prefer doing the opposite because back then, gaming mice could only go put to 400 DPI.

So, to compensate for the incredibly reduced DPI, you can increase your mouse sensitivity to somewhere between 2 and 7 percent.

High sensitivities will allow you to have quick reflexes. Just a little nudge will allow your cursor to follow a running target with ease. However, the twitchy sensitivity also means that you can easily experience reduced accuracies while shooting.

Low sensitivities are what pros prefer. They make it easier to handle the recoil and your crosshairs are always in the center, making headshots easier. The downside, of course, is that you will need to drag your mouse all over the table just to turn around in the game.

Best keyboard settings

While playing with a controller, you have everything within reach. But when you are using a keyboard, you need to keep things in decent space so you don’t have to put extra effort to press buttons that are far away.

The best keyboard settings to utilize in OW2 are:

Ability 1 : Left Shift

: Left Shift Ability 2 : E

: E Ultimate/Ability 3 : Q

: Q Primary Fire : Left Mouse

: Left Mouse Secondary Fire : Right Mouse

: Right Mouse Equip Weapon 1 : 1

: 1 Equip Weapon 2 : 2

: 2 Quick Melee : V

: V Reload : R

: R Voice Chat Push to Talk: F

The same goes for this setting as well, you can always tweak them